Prince Archie hits a major milestone in clip with dad Prince Harry

Prince Harry appears every inch the doting dad in new family footage as Meghan honoured her husband publicly on Father's Day.

The montage, shared by the Duchess of Sussex on her Instagram page, showed the Duke sharing a series of sweet moments with his children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four.

One clip showed the Duke running alongside his son Archie as he taught him to ride his bicycle at the family's home in Montecito.

Harry is seen cautiously placing a protective hand on his little boy's back as Archie pedals down the tree-lined path, before he eventually lets go.

Lilibet is seen running after her big brother as Archie cycles confidently on his own through the garden.

Other adorable moments see Harry holding toddler Archie and dancing with him in his arms in the family's kitchen, Archie giggling at his father as Harry reads a book to him and Archie and Lilibet smothering Harry with kisses as he sits in a garden swing.

Meghan captioned the video: "The best. Happy Father’s Day to our favorite guy."

Royals' Father's Day celebrations

While the royals typically celebrate the day in private, various family members posted touching tributes.

The Prince of Wales's three children wished him a happy Father’s Day in a social media post declaring: "We love you!"

Two new photographs of William and his three children, George, 11, Charlotte, ten, and Louis, seven, taken in Norfolk by photographer Josh Shinner earlier this year, were released on Sunday.

The first picture showed the prince and his children posing for a family picture in a garden, while in the second picture, William and the youngsters were shown wrestling playfully in the grass, with the two boys holding their father down and Charlotte laughing.

The King and Queen also wished fathers around the world a happy Father's Day by posting photographs of their own fathers on the royal family’s Instagram account.

"To all Dads everywhere, we wish you a happy Father’s Day today," the official account said.

The post shared a photograph of the late Prince Philip playing with a young Charles and the Princess Royal on a swing.

A picture of Camilla and her father Major Bruce Shand was also shared, showing the pair posing for a photograph on Camilla and Charles's wedding day on 9 April 2005.

Princess Eugenie also uploaded a series of heartwarming snaps of her husband, Jack Brooksbank, with their sons, August, four, and Ernest, two.

