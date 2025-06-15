Prince William is floored by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Father's Day photos - fun before and after

The Prince of Wales featured in two playful photos on Sunday as his children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis sent a special message to him to mark Father's Day.

In the photos captured by Josh Shinner, William and his children are first seen posing in matching khaki outfits with Charlotte and Louis wearing near-identical jumpers.

The royal big sister wrapped her arms around Louis as William embraced his brood. In the second snap, William was seen laughing as his children bundled him to the floor, Princess Charlotte laughing with glee.

"Happy Father’s Day, Papa (before and after!) We love you! G, C & L," the caption read alongside a love heart emoji.

A Father's Day tradition

It is not the first time the Wales family have used Norfolk as the backdrop for their Father's Day photo. Last year, William was captured with his children on a beach near their Anmer Hall country residence near the Sandringham estate to mark the occasion.

The royals were photographed from behind with their arms wrapped around eachother with the snap coming courtesy of the Princess of Wales. "We love you, Papa. Happy Father’s Day [love heart emoji] G, C & L," the caption read.

A family outing

The personal tributes from the royal children followed a rare joint outing on Saturday. George, Charlotte, and Louis joined their parents, as well as the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Princess Anne in attending the Trooping the Colour parade to mark their grandfather the King's official birthday.

William's close bond with his children was put on full display as tehy headed onto the balcony to observe the RAF flypast having joined their mother Kate in a carriage for the ceremonial parade starting at Horse Guards Parade.

The royal dad was seen enjoying the balcony opportunity with his children, though he did have a blink-and-you-miss-it moment with Prince George, who was corrected by his father.

William gestured to his oldest son, moving him slightly to adjust the positioning of the children during the final moments of the flypast.

Meanwhile, the family of four looked picture-perfect in a photo shared to the Prince and Princess of Wales' official Instagram account.

"Another brilliant day at Trooping the Colour for His Majesty’s Birthday Parade. Thank you to everybody who came, and to all those who took part," the caption read as the Waleses posed outside Kensington Palace.

While George and Louis wore red ties to match their father's military uniform, Kate and Charlotte twinned in blue.

