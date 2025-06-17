King Charles' equerry Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson makes debut with wife after high-society wedding

King Charles's right-hand man Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson made an ultra-rare appearance with his wife Olivia Lewis on Tuesday as they joined senior royals on the first day of Royal Ascot.

The pair looked happy and relaxed as they mingled with the likes of Zara and Mike Tindall. Dressed to impress, Johnny looked dapper in a dark suit which he paired with a top hat, a white shirt and a blue polka dot tie.

PR executive Olivia, meanwhile, rocked a vibrant red wrap dress emblazoned with a white floral print. She elevated her look with a pair of dazzling earrings and a chic cream hat.

© Max Mumby King Charles' equerry Johnny Thompson made a rare appearance with his new wife, Olivia Lewis

According to The Mail on Sunday, the couple tied the knot at St Mary's Church in Great Bedwyn, Wiltshire, at the end of May, before later hosting a lunch and reception at Olivia's parents' house.

Their engagement was announced back in October last year via The Times. The announcement read: "The engagement is announced between Lieutenant Colonel Johnny Thompson, son of Mr and Mrs Alan Thompson of Morpeth, Northumberland, and Olivia Rose, daughter of Mr and Mrs Simon Lewis OBE of Primrose Hill, London."

© Getty Images Johnny was the late Queen's most senior bodyguard

While the couple tend to keep out of the spotlight, they did attend Trooping the Colour in 2024.

Major Johnny Thompson, who acquired the moniker "hot equerry" in 2018, was promoted to "super" equerry in 2022. While it's believed that he has since taken on a less public-facing role, he was responsible for the detailed planning and execution of the monarch's daily programme and was once the late Queen's most senior bodyguard.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall and Lieutenant Colonel Johnny at Royal Ascot in 2024

Royal Ascot day 1

Aside from Mike and Zara Tindall, Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were also in attendance on day 1 of Royal Ascot.

For the special occasion, Beatrice, 36, donned a new pink and white gingham dress complete with puffed sleeves and a cinched-in waistline. She elevated her look with a cream hat and nude heels and wore her Rapunzel auburn hair down loose in undulating waves.

© Getty Images King Charles speaks with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice during day one of Royal Ascot

Joining them were Sarah, Duchess of York, who wowed in navy blue, as well as Duchess Sophie, Princess Anne, and Peter Phillips who attended with his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

Kicking off the sporting extravaganza, King Charles and Queen Camilla led the carriage procession. They were joined in their carriage by Saudi royal Prince Faisal bin Salman Al Saud and Lady Sarah Keswick.

© Getty Images King Charles and Queen Camilla led the carriage procession

In a major first, Peter was joined in the carriage for the first time by his girlfriend Harriet who looked sublime in a whimsical white dress complete with a cropped jacket, an A-line skirt and long, puffed sleeves.

Ramping up the glamour, Harriet, who is a writer and NHS nurse, rounded off her look with a straw boater hat and a pair of nude heels.