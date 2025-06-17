Royal family LIVE: The King and Queen at Ascot, Meghan's demand for 'the truth' and more

It's going to be a busy one this week with Royal Ascot kicking off this Tuesday! Not only are we expecting plenty of surprise royal appearances at Royal Ascot, but we have confirmation that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be making their first of FIVE appearances. That's some serious dedication.

We can expect plenty of fabulous frocks and statement fascinators from the royal fashion set. I'm personally crossing my fingers for an appearance from Princess Beatrice. She always absolutely nails the dress code and makes an often dated looking floral print seem fresh and modern. Plus, she hands-down has the best collection of headwear.

Across the pond, we'll be keeping an eye out for Meghan Markle's interview on Aspire With Emma Grede. The podcast host is the CEO of Good American and a Skims founding partner.

