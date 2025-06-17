Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: The King and Queen at Ascot, Meghan's demand for 'the truth' and more
Royal family LIVE: The King and Queen at Ascot, Meghan's demand for 'the truth' and more
Emma Grede with Meghan Markle on her Aspire podcast studio© Aspire with Emma Grede
Live:Updated3m ago

Royal family LIVE: The King and Queen at Ascot, Meghan's demand for 'the truth' and more

As the royal family head to attend the first day of Royal Ascot, the Duchess of Sussex speaks her truth in a new podcast episode

HELLO!
Website Editor
News and Features Writer
Updated: 3 minutes ago
ROYAL EVENTS TODAY

  • Royal Ascot day 1 - expect fabulous frocks and fancy fascinators, plus an appearance from King Charles and Queen Camilla
  • Meghan Markle will be on the Aspire With Emma Grede podcast
Digital Content Director

Meghan says she would 'ask people to tell the truth'

The first previews of Emma Grede's podcast episode with Meghan Markle, which drops today at 8 a.m., are here. In one clip, when Emma asks Meghan if she could change anything about her public narrative, Meghan is quick to respond: "I would ask people to tell the truth." The episode promises explosive headlines. 

Digital Content Director

Meghan teases big news

Meghan Markle surprised fans on Monday with some sweet news—literally. The Duchess of Sussex revealed that her lifestyle brand, As Ever, is restocking on June 20 at 8 a.m. PT after its first drop sold out in under an hour.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan shared a mouth-watering photo of pancakes dripping with honey and captioned it: “Oh yes, honey… sweet things await.” She promised the return of fan-favourite products like jam, honey, and tea, along with a few “delicious surprises". Read all about it here.

meghan markle announcement instagram pancakes© Instagram
Meghan announced that As Ever would be restocking their products on June 20
Website Editor

Keep your eyes peeled...

It's going to be a busy one this week with Royal Ascot kicking off this Tuesday! Not only are we expecting plenty of surprise royal appearances at Royal Ascot, but we have confirmation that King Charles and Queen Camilla will be making their first of FIVE appearances. That's some serious dedication. 

We can expect plenty of fabulous frocks and statement fascinators from the royal fashion set. I'm personally crossing my fingers for an appearance from Princess Beatrice. She always absolutely nails the dress code and makes an often dated looking floral print seem fresh and modern. Plus, she hands-down has the best collection of headwear.

Across the pond, we'll be keeping an eye out for Meghan Markle's interview on Aspire With Emma Grede. The podcast host is the CEO of Good American and a Skims founding partner.

