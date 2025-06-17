Princess Catharina-Amalia to make public appearance just 8 days after surgery

Princess Catharina-Amalia is set to make her first public appearance since breaking her arm in a horse-riding accident.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter, 21, underwent surgery at UMC Utrecht on 10 June after the incident.

She was discharged from hospital two days later, and now the Dutch royal palace has announced Catharina-Amalia will carry out an engagement with her father on Wednesday 18 June.

The princess will witness King Willem-Alexander present the new standard to the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment at the Prince Bernhard Barracks in Amersfoort.

© WireImage Princess Catharina-Amalia will carry out a joint engagement with her father, King Willem-Alexander

During the engagement, the monarch, 58, will inspect the troops after receiving the standard of the Hussar Regiment Prince of Orange, the standard of the Hussar Regiment Prince Alexander and the standard of the Hussar Regiment of Sytzama. These three regiments were merged in 2020 into the Princess Catharina-Amalia Hussar Regiment but retained their own standard.

The new standard will be presented before the march of the regiment is played. The king is then expected to give a speech before he and the princess speak with some of the soldiers.

© Getty Images Princess Catharina-Amalia, at the Oman state banquet in April, is still studying

While Catharina-Amalia has not undertaken military training, she visited the three branches of the Dutch military – Air Force, Army and Navy – in December 2022.

Giving an update on his daughter's wellbeing last week, King Willem-Alexander said: "I can say that I was very impressed by how brave she was with immense pain. And that she took it very calmly. We are very proud of her, how she got through the operation yesterday. How she is doing now I don't know, I hope to see her again tonight [last Wednesday]."

Future queen

Princess Catharina-Amalia is in the middle of her degree at the University of Amsterdam but she participates regularly in public royal duties, including state visits.

The royal, who is the eldest of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters, is heir to the Dutch throne.

© Getty Ariane, Catharina-Amalia and Alexia

Along with her sisters, Princess Alexia, 19, and Princess Ariane, 18, Princess Catharina-Amalia will participate in the royal family's traditional summer photoshoot, which will be held at their residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace, in the Hague on 30 June.

