Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return to Ascot for Day 2

Good morning, royal watchers. Kate here, logging on bright and early to bring you the royal news agenda for the day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be back at Royal Ascot. It's day two of five for them, so it's an action-packed week for their diaries.

Yesterday's outing to the races also saw Zara and Mike Tindall in attendance alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for the arrivals this afternoon and hoping we get to see more of our favourite royals!

Elsewhere, Princess Anne will visit the Lincolnshire Show on the occasion of its One Hundred and Fortieth Anniversary.

