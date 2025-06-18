Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return to Ascot for Day 2
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return to Ascot for Day 2
The King and Queen watched the race intently© PA Images via Getty Images
Live:Updated12h ago

Royal family LIVE: King Charles and Queen Camilla return to Ascot for Day 2

Plus Princess Anne visits Lincolnshire

Kate Thomas
Website Editor
Updated: 12 hours ago
Share this:

ROYAL AGENDA

  • Royal Ascot day two: King Charles and Queen Camilla are expected again
  • Princess Anne is set to visit the Lincolnshire Show
Website Editor

Today's agenda

Good morning, royal watchers. Kate here, logging on bright and early to bring you the royal news agenda for the day.

King Charles and Queen Camilla will be back at Royal Ascot. It's day two of five for them, so it's an action-packed week for their diaries.

Yesterday's outing to the races also saw Zara and Mike Tindall in attendance alongside the Duchess of Edinburgh, Princess Anne, Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend Harriet Sperling. We'll be keeping our eyes peeled for the arrivals this afternoon and hoping we get to see more of our favourite royals!

Elsewhere, Princess Anne will visit the Lincolnshire Show on the occasion of its One Hundred and Fortieth Anniversary.

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more