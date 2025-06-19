Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling performs the perfect curtsy for the first time

Peter Phillips' girlfriend Harriet Sperling has given her first public curtsy at the Royal Ascot.

Pictured in a stunning butter yellow gown with a matching fascinator, the Pediatric Nurse Specialist for the NHS curtsied alongside Peter Phillips, whom she has been dating since 2024.

After making her debut at the prestigious event last year, Harriet returned for the start of this year's Royal Ascot arm-in-arm with Peter on 17 June.

In the days following, she has made a number of stylish appearances, including a cream tweed skirt and matching midi skirt by Suzannah London ensemble. She accesorised with a straw boater hat by London-based milliner, Awon Golding.

© James Whatling Harriet was captured curtseying to the King

The pair reportedly met at a sports event where their respective children were playing. The Princess Royal's son shares daughters Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, with his ex-wife Autumn Kelly, whom he split with in 2019.

A statement released at the time of their decision to divorce read: "Both Peter and Autumn will remain in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes."

© Getty Images Harriet and Peter made their Royal Ascot debut in 2024

Since going public with their budding relationship last year, Harriet has accompanied Peter to a number of high-profile events, including the Badminton Horse Trials, polo matches, last year's Royal Ascot, and Queen's son's book launch.

Highlights from the Royal Ascot

Now in its third day, the Royal Ascot also saw appearances from other members of the British royal family, including the King and Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

© PA Images via Getty Images Zara was the picture of elegance in a black and white number

Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall were also in attendance. Zara was the epitome of elegance on Thursday as she rode in the royal carriage procession wearing a Laura Green dress. The black and white dress featured elbow-length sleeves and a sharp collar; she accessorised with a matching boater hat.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrice was eye-catching in a yellow, blue and white floral dress

Meanwhile, Princess Beatrice, who appeared alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, attended the Royal Ascot in an eye-catching yellow dress from Monique Lhullier, which features a jewel neckline and floral blue print.