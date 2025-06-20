Princess Beatrice and Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi's Royal Ascot carriage blunder spotted by eagle-eyed fans

When Royal Ascot released the official carriage list for day three of the races on Thursday, fans quickly noticed something wasn’t quite right.

The royal procession list included a typo in the name of Princess Beatrice’s husband. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 41, was incorrectly listed as "Mr Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi".

Beatrice, 36, and Edoardo rode in the third carriage on Thursday afternoon. They were joined by Princess Zahra Aga Khan and horse trainer William Haggas.

Royal fans were quick to point out the inaccuracies. Many spotted the carriage list error within minutes of it being released online.

Royal Ascot's place in the royal calendar

Royal Ascot is one of the most important events in the royal diary. It takes place annually in June and runs across five days.

This year’s event began on Tuesday 18 June and will run until Sunday 22 June. Senior royals have already appeared on each of the first three days.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was a devoted supporter of horse racing and attended almost every year. While King Charles does not share quite the same level of passion, he has reportedly grown more interested in recent years.

Queen Camilla is also known for her interest in racing. She has often been seen alongside Charles at Ascot and previously presented trophies at the event.

This isn't the first royal error of the week

The name blunder involving Edoardo is the second high-profile mistake to occur during this year’s Royal Ascot. On Wednesday, a programme suggested that Kate, 43, would attend day two.

The Princess of Wales has not attended any public events since Christmas Day. In March, she confirmed she was undergoing treatment for cancer.

Ahead of Trooping the Colour, Kate said she hoped to attend a few engagements over the summer. Her appearance at the King’s birthday parade last Saturday marked her first official outing of the year.

Royal Ascot did not formally address either of the mistakes. However, the updated carriage list was later corrected to reflect the right information.

Princess Kate pulled out of Ascot appearance

Princess Kate, 43, had originally been expected to attend Royal Ascot on Wednesday. She was due to ride in the royal carriage procession alongside Prince William and professional golfer Justin Rose and his wife, Kate Phillips.

Her name was listed in the carriage line-up, and many expected to see her at William’s prize-giving ceremony later that day. But her appearance was later removed from the official programme.

Kensington Palace had not confirmed her attendance in advance. It's said Kate had made the difficult decision to pull out.

The Princess is said to have found the prospect of attending too overwhelming. She is still working to find the right balance following her recent cancer treatment.

It is understood she was disappointed to miss the occasion. The King and Queen were both in attendance, as well as William and other members of the family.

Kate’s mother, Carole Middleton, was seen arriving at the racecourse. Alizée Thevenet, who is married to Kate’s brother James Middleton, was also spotted in the crowd.

Princess Charlotte’s godfather, Thomas van Straubenzee, and his wife Lucy were also pictured among the guests.