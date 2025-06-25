Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Catharina-Amalia wows as she makes unannounced appearance at NATO summit dinner
Princess Catharina-Amalia smiling in blue dress© Getty Images

The Dutch princess greeted world leaders

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
29 minutes ago
Princess Catharina-Amalia dazzled as she made an unannounced appearance at the NATO summit dinner in The Hague.

The 21-year-old royal, who is recovering after a horse riding accident left her with a fractured arm, did not wear the sling she was seen with last week.

The Dutch princess looked beautiful in a dark green cocktail dress from Polo Ralph Lauren with tie-detailing on the arms as she greeted world leaders with her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima.

She teamed the gown with high heels and a chunky gold bracelet, wearing her blonde locks in loose waves.

Crown Princess Amalia of the Netherlands (L) greets French President Emmanuel Macron© Getty
French President Emmanuel Macron greeted the Princess with a kiss on the hand

Meanwhile, Queen Maxima looked incredible in a lime green jumpsuit from Belgian fashion house, Natan Couture.

Leaders including French President Emmanuel Macron, US President Donald Trump and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky, gathered in The Hague on Tuesday for a dinner with the Dutch royals ahead of the NATO summit on Wednesday.

Crown Princess Amalia (L), greets US President Donald Trump© Getty
Catharina-Amalia shook President Trump's hand

King Willem-Alexander said: "It was a great pleasure to receive you this evening at Huis Ten Bosch Palace.

"May future historians recognise the 2025 NATO Summit as a milestone. The Summit where we made groundbreaking decisions and where we took responsibility together for the preservation of peace, freedom and the rule of law.

Princess Catharina-Amalia at NATO summit dinner© Getty
Catharina-Amalia made an unannounced appearance at the NATO summit dinner

"I wish you wisdom in your deliberations tomorrow and I have every confidence that they will result in a NATO that is stronger than ever."

Family photoshoot

The NATO gathering comes ahead of the Dutch royal family's summer photoshoot at their residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace, on Monday.

The event was originally scheduled for earlier in June but had to be postponed amid Catharina-Amalia's accident and subsequent surgery.

Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Netherlands' Crown Princess Amalia arrive at the parade ground of the Prince Bernhard Barracks© Getty
Princess Catharina-Amalia sported a sling for her first public engagement since her operation last week

She will also be joined by her younger sisters, Princess Alexia, who turns 20 on 26 June, and Princess Ariane, 18.

Alexia is currently studying civil engineering at UCL's Faculty of Engineering in London, while Ariane has just completed her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Adriatic in Italy.

Princess Ariane, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia© Getty
Princess Ariane, Princess Catharina-Amalia and Princess Alexia

Catharina-Amalia is enrolled on a Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics degree course at the University of Amsterdam.

