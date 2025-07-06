Duchess Sophie to embark on significant royal tour for King Charles

The Duchess of Edinburgh is preparing for an important overseas engagement on behalf of King Charles next week.

Buckingham Palace has confirmed that Sophie, 60, will carry out a three-day visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina from Wednesday, 10 July to Friday, 12 July. The trip will coincide with the 30th anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide.

The massacre, which took place in July 1995 during the Bosnian War, saw more than 8,000 Bosniak Muslim men and boys killed. It remains the largest mass murder in Europe since the Second World War.

Honouring victims and supporting reconciliation

Sophie will begin her visit in Sarajevo’s Old Town, where she will meet a female peacebuilder to learn more about the conflict’s ongoing impact on women. She will hear first-hand how women are leading reconciliation efforts in their communities.

The Duchess will also meet representatives from the Missing Persons Institute of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The group works across ethnic lines to help locate and identify victims of the war.

A meeting is scheduled with survivors of conflict-related sexual violence. Sophie has spent many years raising awareness of the use of sexual violence in war, and she has previously supported the UK’s Preventing Sexual Violence in Conflict Initiative.

Promoting peace through interfaith dialogue

Later in the visit, Sophie will meet religious leaders from various communities. The gathering aims to highlight the role that faith plays in peacebuilding and interethnic cooperation in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

She will also meet UK military personnel serving with NATO in the region, along with senior officials from the NATO mission and the European Union Force (EUFOR). Both groups play a key role in maintaining security in the country.

A spokesperson for the Palace said the visit reflects the UK’s "longstanding commitment to supporting peace and stability in the Western Balkans".

A moving commemoration

On Thursday, 11 July, the Duchess will attend the official commemoration ceremony at the Srebrenica Memorial Centre. Sophie will read a personal message from King Charles during the event, offering his support and condolences to the victims’ families.

Following the ceremony, she will lay a flower in remembrance at the memorial cemetery, which is the final resting place for many of the victims of the genocide.

Sophie’s presence at the event underscores the royal family's support for truth, justice, and remembrance.

A growing role within the Firm

The royal’s upcoming visit continues her growing profile within the royal family. Sophie, who became Duchess of Edinburgh in 2023 following Prince Edward’s new title, has increasingly taken on high-profile duties, especially as the King undergoes cancer treatment.

She has travelled to Ukraine and South Sudan in recent years to meet with survivors of sexual violence and to advocate for women’s rights in post-conflict zones.

Royal commentators have noted that Sophie is trusted by the King and Queen to carry out sensitive engagements and represent the Crown on significant international occasions.

Continued dedication to service

Her upcoming trip is also part of a wider diplomatic effort by the UK to maintain close ties with Bosnia and Herzegovina as it continues its path toward EU and NATO integration.

This year marks three decades since the end of the Bosnian War, and Sophie’s visit is seen as a gesture of solidarity from the British Royal Family.

Sophie’s commitment to humanitarian work and international diplomacy has been a key part of her royal career, and this latest visit reinforces her position as one of the monarchy’s most dedicated and trusted working royals.

She is expected to return to the UK after the commemoration and resume a busy summer schedule of engagements alongside her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh.