Duchess Sophie makes hilarious faux pas during outing with Lady Louise Windsor - see photos
Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh wearing red dress and straw hat© Bav Media/Shutterstock

Duchess Sophie makes hilarious faux pas during outing with Lady Louise Windsor

The mother-daughter duo share a love of carriage driving

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Edinburgh was a royally good sport as she took part in a lighthearted drinking game at the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials last weekend.

Sophie, 60, had her game face on as she rode around the course in a horse-drawn carriage, where participants had to pick up glasses of sparkling water from a podium and carry them to the next post.

The Duchess deftly managed to pluck a glass but spilled its contents as she handled the reins one-handed.

Sophie holding glass while carriage driving© Geoff Robinson
Sophie had her concentration face on

The glass slipped as Sophie placed it onto the next post but she appeared to miss the spot by inches, with the groom on the back of the carriage coming to her rescue as he stopped it from falling to the ground.

Glass slipping out of Duchess Sophie's hand as she drives carriage© Geoff Robinson
The groom came to Sophie's rescue

It's not the first time that the Duchess has taken part in the carriage driving game. Last year, she had her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, and their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, in giggles as she had her attempt at the course.

This year, Sophie was dressed for the UK heatwave in a lightweight red shirt dress from Italian label, Giuliva Heritage, teaming it with a wide-brimmed straw hat and espadrilles.

Supporting her daughter

Earlier in the day, Sophie was on hand to watch Lady Louise, 21, compete in the carriage driving event.

Lady Louise Windsor in carriage with mum Sophie in red dress on foot beside felix da silva clamp© Shutterstock
Lady Louise Windsor came third in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials on the Royal Sandringham estate

The youngster, who is currently studying English at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, was also supported by her close friend, Felix da Silva-Clamp.

Lady Louise has inherited her love of the sport from her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

Sophie Duchess of Edinburgh, (red) and Felix da Silva Clamp watching Lady Louise Windsor, who came third in the Sandringham Horse Driving Trials © Shutterstock
Proud mum snapped photos as she stood alongside Louise's close friend, Felix da Silva Clamp

The late Duke of Edinburgh first introduced the sport to Sandringham in 1982, aiming to bring his passion for carriage driving to one of his favourite royal residences.

In an interview in 2020, proud mother, Sophie, said of her daughter's carriage driving talents: "She is naturally so good at it, she really is. It's something that she has taken to very well."

