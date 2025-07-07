Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Every time Kate Middleton has nailed the colour of the summer 2025
Subscribe
Every time Kate Middleton has nailed the colour of the summer 2025
Kate Middleton in butter yellow © Getty

Every time Princess Kate has nailed the colour of the summer 2025

The Princess of Wales was years ahead of the trend

By: Isabel Drugan
33 minutes ago
Share this:

Butter yellow has taken the world by storm in 2025. The delicate pastel is the colour of the summer, evoking warmth and happy thoughts, perfect for a season of garden parties and sunshine. 

Celebs all over the world have jumped on the trend, from Timothee Chalamet and Sabrina Carpenter to FKA Twigs and Emily Ratajkowski. But there’s one person who has been rocking the colour for over a decade. 

The Princess of Wales goes hand in hand with yellow. We take a look at some of her most iconic looks over the years...

1/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales greets guests during a Royal Garden Party at Buckingham Palace on May 20, 2025 in London, England.© Getty Images

The Princess of Wales stunned at a gathering in the grounds of Buckingham Palace earlier this year, sporting a delicate yellow long-sleeve midi dress with a wraparound waistline feature. Her matching fascinator complemented her stylish updo to complete the look.

Royal fans might remember this timeless Emilia Wickstead dress from Kate's appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, which was part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Clearly, the royal has always known how to make this shade work.

2/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Princess Charlotte of Cambridge watch a flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour, the Queen's annual birthday parade, on June 8, 2019 in London, England.© Getty

The then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a butter yellow at another of the late Queen's celebrations, this time at the 2019 Trooping of the Colour, held in honour of the Queen's birthday. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was photographed with her husband and children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress, accompanied by an elegant Philip Treacy hat and earrings belonging to the Queen herself.

3/9

The Prince of Wales, the Duchess of Cornwall, the Duchess of Cambridge, the Duke of York and Princess Beatrice at St Georges Chapel on May 19, 2018 in Windsor, England.© Getty

Of course, we have to mention Kate's outfit for Harry and Meghan's wedding. The then-Duchess donned a stunning pale yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen, perfect for the May sunshine, as she watched her brother-in-law get married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

4/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge at the Wimbledon Women's Singles Final at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2022 in London, England.© Getty

With Wimbledon season currently in full swing, it seems only right to reflect on this gorgeous Roksanda Brigitte number from a few years ago. It might not be quite so buttery, but the look still stood out as a perfect summer shade – so how could we not include it?


The royal wore a sunshine yellow, pleated midi dress with a large bow detail on one shoulder. She paired this with simple white heels for a classic and elegant look.

5/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge attends the men's single final on day thirteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 15, 2018 in London, England. © Getty

Carrying on with the Wimbledon theme, the tennis-loving royal was spotted in yellow once again, this time at the Men's Singles Final back in 2018. That year's look was a simple but beautiful fitted midi dress, with cap sleeves to add a summery finish to the piece.


As always, the royal was also wearing her dark green and purple bow pin, an honour awarded only to certain members of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, of which Kate is patron.

6/9

Catherine, Princess of Wales (R) speaks to Dame Kelly Holmes as she visits the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust on May 16, 2023 in Bath, England.© Getty Images

It's not just tennis that is beloved by the Princess. She once again rocked a summery yellow when paying a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath in 2023. The Princess of Wales chose a classic-cut yellow blazer for a pop of colour as she met the British athlete to hear about her youth development charity. Although the shade was a different choice to her beloved butter yellow, the strong hues nicely set off the rest of Kate's all-white outfit. 

7/9

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge arrive at Calgary Airport on July 7, 2011 in Calgary, Canada.© Getty Images

The royal has displayed her love of yellow on an international scale too. She was snapped wearing this Jenny Packham number shortly after landing in Calgary, Canada, on a tour with her husband William, the then-Duke of Cambridge, a few months after the pair married. 

8/9

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visit Nauti Primary School on September 18, 2012 in Tuvalu.© Getty

Emulating the sunshine even on the other side of the world, Kate wore a beautiful butter yellow dress while visiting a primary school in Tuvalu in 2012. The boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves combined to create a classic, enduring style. 


The royal chose a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges and Kiki McDonough earrings to finish off the summery look.

9/9

Kate Middleton attends The Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco at the Renaissance Rooms in Vauxhall on September 17, 2008 in London, England.© Getty Images

Even back in 2008, Kate was keen on colour. Her yellow shorts, paired with a sparkly teal halter neck top, made for the perfect eclectic look at the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco, which was supporting Place2Be and 'Tom's Ward' at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to Royal Style and discover the latest royal fashion moments

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More