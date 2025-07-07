Every time Princess Kate has nailed the colour of the summer 2025

Butter yellow has taken the world by storm in 2025. The delicate pastel is the colour of the summer, evoking warmth and happy thoughts, perfect for a season of garden parties and sunshine.

Celebs all over the world have jumped on the trend, from Timothee Chalamet and Sabrina Carpenter to FKA Twigs and Emily Ratajkowski. But there’s one person who has been rocking the colour for over a decade.

The Princess of Wales goes hand in hand with yellow. We take a look at some of her most iconic looks over the years...

1/ 9 © Getty Images The Princess of Wales stunned at a gathering in the grounds of Buckingham Palace earlier this year, sporting a delicate yellow long-sleeve midi dress with a wraparound waistline feature. Her matching fascinator complemented her stylish updo to complete the look. Royal fans might remember this timeless Emilia Wickstead dress from Kate's appearance at the National Service of Thanksgiving in 2022, which was part of Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Clearly, the royal has always known how to make this shade work.

2/ 9 © Getty The then-Duchess of Cambridge opted for a butter yellow at another of the late Queen's celebrations, this time at the 2019 Trooping of the Colour, held in honour of the Queen's birthday. The mother of Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis was photographed with her husband and children on the balcony of Buckingham Palace, wearing a bespoke Alexander McQueen dress, accompanied by an elegant Philip Treacy hat and earrings belonging to the Queen herself.



3/ 9 © Getty Of course, we have to mention Kate's outfit for Harry and Meghan's wedding. The then-Duchess donned a stunning pale yellow coat dress by Alexander McQueen, perfect for the May sunshine, as she watched her brother-in-law get married in St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle.

4/ 9 © Getty With Wimbledon season currently in full swing, it seems only right to reflect on this gorgeous Roksanda Brigitte number from a few years ago. It might not be quite so buttery, but the look still stood out as a perfect summer shade – so how could we not include it?

The royal wore a sunshine yellow, pleated midi dress with a large bow detail on one shoulder. She paired this with simple white heels for a classic and elegant look.

5/ 9 © Getty Carrying on with the Wimbledon theme, the tennis-loving royal was spotted in yellow once again, this time at the Men's Singles Final back in 2018. That year's look was a simple but beautiful fitted midi dress, with cap sleeves to add a summery finish to the piece.

As always, the royal was also wearing her dark green and purple bow pin, an honour awarded only to certain members of the All England Tennis and Croquet Club, of which Kate is patron.

6/ 9 © Getty Images It's not just tennis that is beloved by the Princess. She once again rocked a summery yellow when paying a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath in 2023. The Princess of Wales chose a classic-cut yellow blazer for a pop of colour as she met the British athlete to hear about her youth development charity. Although the shade was a different choice to her beloved butter yellow, the strong hues nicely set off the rest of Kate's all-white outfit.

7/ 9 © Getty Images The royal has displayed her love of yellow on an international scale too. She was snapped wearing this Jenny Packham number shortly after landing in Calgary, Canada, on a tour with her husband William, the then-Duke of Cambridge, a few months after the pair married.

8/ 9 © Getty Emulating the sunshine even on the other side of the world, Kate wore a beautiful butter yellow dress while visiting a primary school in Tuvalu in 2012. The boat neckline and elbow-length sleeves combined to create a classic, enduring style.

The royal chose a pair of Stuart Weitzman wedges and Kiki McDonough earrings to finish off the summery look.

9/ 9 © Getty Images Even back in 2008, Kate was keen on colour. Her yellow shorts, paired with a sparkly teal halter neck top, made for the perfect eclectic look at the Day-Glo Midnight Roller Disco, which was supporting Place2Be and 'Tom's Ward' at the John Radcliffe Hospital, Oxford.

