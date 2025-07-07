Princess Ariane takes part in unique graduation tradition at palace - watch video

The Dutch royal household shared a new video of Princess Ariane as she marked a major milestone.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's youngest daughter, 18, received her International Baccalaureate diploma from UWC Adriatic on Sunday.

To commemorate the end of her studies, Ariane was seen taking part in a Dutch tradition when students graduate.

The princess was seen hoisting her backpack onto the flagpole on top of the royal family's residence, Huis ten Bosch Palace in The Hague.

"The flag is out at Palace Huis ten Bosch," the Instagram caption read.

© RVD Princess Ariane has graduated from high school

Ariane, dressed casually in a white tank top and pink patterned trousers, beamed as she raised the flag.

The youngster began attending UWC Adriatic in Duino, Italy in 2023, to study for her two-year International Baccalaureate. She previously attended Christian Gymnasium Sorghvliet in The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima proudly attended Ariane's graduation at the school in May, with the princess wearing a fuchsia pink satin dress for the occasion.

© Getty Images Queen Maxima and Princess Ariane attended Holland's Euros match against Wales

Queen Maxima was accompanied by Princess Ariane as the royals watched The Netherlands play against Wales in the women's Euros 2025 tournament.

What's next for Princess Ariane?

The Dutch royal palace is yet to confirm Ariane's future plans. She could decide to take a gap year like her older sister, Princess Alexia, 20, before pursuing any further education.

Alexia is currently studying civil engineering at UCL's Faculty of Engineering.

© RVD Princess Alexia is studying at UCL

King Willem-Alexander's eldest daughter and heir, Princess Catharina-Amalia, 21, is about to complete her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam.

© WireImage The Dutch royal family in the garden at their residence

In autumn, Catharina-Amalia will begin a bachelor's degree in Dutch law, also at the University of Amsterdam.

She will also begin the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years.

