Lena Tindall is her royal parents' double in iconic photos as she turns 7

There's a lot going on in the Tindall household this week, with two of the biggest events of the year: Royal Ascot and the seventh birthday of their second daughter, Lena.

Mike and Zara Tindall's three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, lead mostly normal lives, and are very rarely pictured in public other than on major occasions such as Cheltenham, Christmas or the coronation of their great uncle King Charles, so it's always special to see new photos of the vivacious bunch.

Last year, Mike revealed that Lena enjoys rugby, gymnastics, swimming and hockey, following in her sporty parents' footsteps, so who knows what kind of birthday party she'll be throwing with her friends this year!

Scroll down to see the best pics of Lena over the past seven years...

1/ 18 © Getty Bonding with cousins When Lena was 13 months old, she was snapped being helped along at the Festival of British Eventing by her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips who are the daughters of Lena's uncle Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.



2/ 18 © Getty Flying high Mike Tindall chucked his baby daughter in the air during summer 2019, setting her up for a lifetime of adventure loving.

3/ 18 © Photo: Getty Images Adventures After a stint on an inflatable, wearing a cute floral dress and pink hair clip, baby Lena needed a helping hand to get off and luckily her mum was there to provide assistance.



4/ 18 © Getty Daddy's girl Mike was a doting dad at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019, carrying Lena around – as well as her beloved cuddly toy. LOOK: 5 times Mike Tindall showed he's a doting dad to Mia, Lena and Lucas

5/ 18 © Getty Riding high Mum-of-three Zara was also pictured with Lena on her shoulders at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. The horse show takes place at Gatcombe Park, which is where the family lives so they didn't have had to go very far for a fun day out.



6/ 18 © Getty Cuddles with Zara Dressed in her riding gear, Zara scooped up her daughter in April 2022.



7/ 18 © Photo: Getty Images Fairground fun In April 2022 Lena showed her adventurous side, enjoying a fairground ride at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.



8/ 18 © Getty Fearless fun Mike and Lena rode a Ferris wheel in August 2022, with Lena not showing a hint of fear on the high ride.



9/ 18 Royal events Making a rare public outing, Lena was on her best behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022, photographed looking at the programme with her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate. The little one wore a sweet denim jacket, accessorised with a teal green headband.



10/ 18 © Getty Military inspiration Lena looked excited ahead of the family church service during Christmas 2022. She wore a cute military-inspired double-breasted coat as she rushed to church.



11/ 18 © Getty Fancy in florals Easter 2023 saw Lena attend the family church service in a cute floral frock and buckled up shoes. A green headband completed her look. LOOK: Zara Tindall's smile transformation: before and after photos

12/ 18 © Getty Camouflage queen Last summer saw Lena don a camouflage outfit for a day at the funfair. She added wellies to avoid the mud and was triumphant during a game of hook-a-duck.



13/ 18 © Getty Bouncing about With a taste for adventure, we bet Lena loved this trampoline activity, which saw her flying high during summer 2023.



14/ 18 © Getty Cute at Christmas During the royal family's annual trip to Sandringham for Christmas 2023, Lena was the picture of perfection in a camel-coloured coat dress and a pink headband.



15/ 18 © Getty Playful family time Proving she's inherited her dad's sense of fun, Lena pulled faces as she waited for her mother and great-aunt, Sarah Ferguson, to finish chatting.





16/ 18 © GC Images Sibling games Lena was pictured playing with her little brother Lucas on a family day out, and the pair are just as mischievous as one another!

17/ 18 © Samir Hussein/WireImage Twinning with mum Little Lena and her mother looked like twins at the Christmas service in Sandringham last year, with matching deep coloured jackets and similar hairbands

18/ 18 © Getty Images Cheering at Cheltenham At the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham, Lena could be seen getting really into the races, with her adorably expressive reactions. It seems like she's already taking after her mother's passion!