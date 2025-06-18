Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lena Tindall is her royal parents' double in iconic photos as she turns 7
Mia and Lucas Tindall's sister is growing up fast

There's a lot going on in the Tindall household this week, with two of the biggest events of the year: Royal Ascot and the seventh birthday of their second daughter, Lena.

Mike and Zara Tindall's three children, Mia, 11, Lena, seven, and Lucas, four, lead mostly normal lives, and are very rarely pictured in public other than on major occasions such as Cheltenham, Christmas or the coronation of their great uncle King Charles, so it's always special to see new photos of the vivacious bunch.

Last year, Mike revealed that Lena enjoys rugby, gymnastics, swimming and hockey, following in her sporty parents' footsteps, so who knows what kind of birthday party she'll be throwing with her friends this year!

Scroll down to see the best pics of Lena over the past seven years... 

1/18

Lena and cousins Savannah and Isla Phillips© Getty

Bonding with cousins

When Lena was 13 months old, she was snapped being helped along at the Festival of British Eventing by her cousins Savannah Phillips and Isla Phillips who are the daughters of Lena's uncle Peter Phillips and his ex-wife Autumn.

2/18

Mike Tindall throws daughter Lena Tindall into the air© Getty

Flying high

Mike Tindall chucked his baby daughter in the air during summer 2019, setting her up for a lifetime of adventure loving.

3/18

lena tindall inflatable zara hand© Photo: Getty Images

Adventures

After a stint on an inflatable, wearing a cute floral dress and pink hair clip, baby Lena needed a helping hand to get off and luckily her mum was there to provide assistance.

4/18

Mike Tindall carries daughter Lena Tindall© Getty

Daddy's girl

Mike was a doting dad at the Whatley Manor Gatcombe International Horse Trials at Gatcombe Park in September 2019, carrying Lena around – as well as her beloved cuddly toy.

5/18

Zara Tindall carries daughter Lena Tindall on her shoulders © Getty

Riding high

Mum-of-three Zara was also pictured with Lena on her shoulders at the Festival of British Eventing in 2019. The horse show takes place at Gatcombe Park, which is where the family lives so they didn't have had to go very far for a fun day out.

6/18

Zara Tindall with her daughter Lena Elizabeth at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk. © Getty

Cuddles with Zara

Dressed in her riding gear, Zara scooped up her daughter in April 2022.

7/18

lena tindall ride© Photo: Getty Images

Fairground fun

In April 2022 Lena showed her adventurous side, enjoying a fairground ride at the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International Horse Trials in Norfolk.

8/18

Lena Tindall and Mike Tindall ride on a Ferris wheel © Getty

Fearless fun

Mike and Lena rode a Ferris wheel in August 2022, with Lena not showing a hint of fear on the high ride.

9/18

Lena Tindall and Princess Charlotte at the Platinum Pageant

Royal events

Making a rare public outing, Lena was on her best behaviour at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee pageant in 2022, photographed looking at the programme with her cousin Princess Charlotte, who is the daughter of Prince William and Princess Kate. The little one wore a sweet denim jacket, accessorised with a teal green headband.

10/18

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall with Lena Tindall attend the Christmas Day service © Getty

Military inspiration

Lena looked excited ahead of the family church service during Christmas 2022. She wore a cute military-inspired double-breasted coat as she rushed to church.

11/18

Lena Tindall attends the traditional Easter Sunday service© Getty

Fancy in florals

Easter 2023 saw Lena attend the family church service in a cute floral frock and buckled up shoes. A green headband completed her look.

12/18

Lena Tindall holds her prize after playing 'hook a duck' on day 2 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park© Getty

Camouflage queen

Last summer saw Lena don a camouflage outfit for a day at the funfair. She added wellies to avoid the mud and was triumphant during a game of hook-a-duck.

13/18

Lena Tindall plays on a bungee trampoline as she attends day 1 of the 2023 Festival of British Eventing at Gatcombe Park© Getty

Bouncing about

With a taste for adventure, we bet Lena loved this trampoline activity, which saw her flying high during summer 2023.

14/18

Lena Tindall attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Getty

Cute at Christmas

During the royal family's annual trip to Sandringham for Christmas 2023, Lena was the picture of perfection in a camel-coloured coat dress and a pink headband.

15/18

5: Lena Tindall, Zara Tindall and Sarah, Duchess of York attends the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2023 © Getty

Playful family time

Proving she's inherited her dad's sense of fun, Lena pulled faces as she waited for her mother and great-aunt, Sarah Ferguson, to finish chatting.

16/18

Lucas Tindall and Lena Tindall are seen at the Burghley Horse Trials at Burghley House, Stamford, Lincolnshire on September 07, 2024 in Stamford, United Kingdom.© GC Images

Sibling games

Lena was pictured playing with her little brother Lucas on a family day out, and the pair are just as mischievous as one another!

17/18

Zara Tindall and Lena Tindall attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2024 in Sandringham, Norfolk.© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Twinning with mum

Little Lena and her mother looked like twins at the Christmas service in Sandringham last year, with matching deep coloured jackets and similar hairbands

18/18

Lena Tindall watches the racing as she attends the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham Racecourse on January 1, 2025 in Cheltenham, England. © Getty Images

Cheering at Cheltenham

At the New Year's Day Racing Meet at Cheltenham, Lena could be seen getting really into the races, with her adorably expressive reactions. It seems like she's already taking after her mother's passion!

