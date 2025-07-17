Princess Kate fan breaks silence after 'I love you' cry at Wimbledon

The final day of Wimbledon saw the Prince and Princess of Wales stepping out alongside their two eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

While the tennis itself gripped fans from across the globe, it was a heartwarming moment involving Kate and a devoted royal fan that quickly went viral.

The 43-year-old royal looked visibly moved by the outpouring of affection from the crowd during her appearances at the prestigious tournament. But there was a particular shout-out which stood out, melting hearts both in the stadium and on social media.

© Getty The Princess of Wales smiles after the shout out during Wimbledon

Father Jim Sichko, 58, a cancer survivor, seized a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity as the Princess of Wales descended from the Royal Box to Centre Court to present the trophies to winner Jannik Sinner and runner-up Carlos Alcaraz.

It was in that moment of quiet anticipation that he called out: "I love you, Kate!" Speaking to PEOPLE afterwards, Jim recalled: "She stepped out and then there was just this moment of silence, and I screamed out, 'I love you, Kate!'

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Kate is Patron of the All England Lawn Tennis Club

"I didn't know if anyone heard. I did not even realise that she made any type of response to it."

Initially, he admitted to a moment of worry. "Then I was worried, because I didn't hear anything afterwards, and I was like, 'Oh my goodness, did anyone hear that? Did it fall on deaf ears?'"

© Getty Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales applaud from the Royal Box

His concern led him to address his followers on social media. "And then I posted on social media and said to the people who follow me, 'I just want you to know if you were watching - I did this and I want to apologize if it did not sound appropriate, but I was just caught up in the moment.'"

While Jim might not have heard an audible reply, the Princess was seen acknowledging the immense support from the crowd with warm smiles and waves throughout the day, visibly touched by the huge cheers.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were on their best behaviour as they took their seats in the front row of the coveted Royal Box on Centre Court to see Jannik Sinner defeat Carlos Alcaraz.

Princess Kate's Wimbledon Wardrobe © Getty Images It's Wimbledon and over on The HELLO! Royal Club, royal shopper Leanne has delved into Princess Kate’s Wimbledon wardrobe and offered some predictions on what the fashionable royal might opt for this week. ENTER KATE'S SW19 WARDROBE HERE

Afterwards, the new Wimbledon champion signed a few tennis balls for the kids and later revealed that he had asked them what type of rackets they use when they play tennis. "In the beginning, I didn't know what to say," Jannik shared in his post-match press conference.

"It's difficult to understand, you know, how you can talk. I always try to talk very natural.

"I asked the kids if they play tennis and asked them what kind of rackets they play with, these kind of things. It was amazing. I believe for us tennis players, it's so nice to have them watching us because it makes it even more special."

He added: "You see how much they care about tennis and the sport itself. It's very prestigious. I've been lucky to meet her and the whole family, and it was a very nice moment."