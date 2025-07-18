Princess Beatrice mirrors Prince William with quiet 'off-grid' approach

Princess Beatrice and her cousin, Prince William, grew up together, and with the latter set to be King, it's no surprise that Beatrice follows her older family member's lead.

Not only does the Prince of Wales set a strong example of what it means to be royal, but he has also paved the way for how the younger generation of royals conduct their personal relationships.

Both William and Beatrice married civilians, and on top of this, Beatrice recently copied her cousin in the way she celebrated her wedding anniversary.

Following William's footsteps

Earlier this year, Prince William and Princess Kate headed to the Scottish island of Mull to celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary. It was believed they spent the night of their wedding anniversary in a self-catered holiday cottage on the island.

© WireImage William and Kate in Mull

At the time, the Wales' took to Instagram to share a photo of them embracing in the Highlands, captioned: "Wonderful to be back on the Isle of Mull. Thank you to everyone for such a warm welcome."

In a similar vein, Thursday saw Princess Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, share a photo in honour of their fifth wedding anniversary, also spent in Scotland.

© Instagram Edo and Beatrice on a secret trip

Standing on a picture-perfect beach, Edo penned a touching message to the mother of his children, writing: "Happy 5th Anniversary to my incredible partner, the most beautiful and amazing wife. I cherish every moment we've spent together and am deeply grateful for our journey. Here's to countless more years filled with laughter and tons of love!"

While he didn't share the exact Scottish location they spent the special day, the crystal waters and golden sand hint at the Outer Hebrides islands, known for their Caribbean appearance, if not the same climate.

Clearly a fan of the British Isles, just before his anniversary post, Edoardo had shared an insight into a recent trip spent in North Wales.

Alongside a carousel of seaside photos taken at Criccieth Beach, comprising dolphins and a shot of a young boy, thought to be his son Wolfie, Edo wrote: "Stunning North Wales. Beautiful memories."

He tagged Wern Holiday Cottages, suggesting he'd spent a low-key week in the self-catering accommodation. We love a down-to-earth royal!

North Wales is also loved by Prince William, who spent time in the Air Force there, so we wouldn't be surprised if he'd given Beatrice and Edo a few tips for their break – his home in Anglesey was just 40 miles from Criccieth Beach.

With William and Princess Kate also fans of Cornwall, we'll be keeping our eyes peeled for Beatrice and Edoardo in the southwest this summer…