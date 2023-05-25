Queen Letizia coordinates in pink with family at Infanta Sofia's confirmation

King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrated their youngest daughter Infanta Sofia's confirmation on Thursday, with the Spanish royals coordinating in shades of pink for the family photo op.

The family-of-four attended the service at Asunción de Nuestra Señora Church in the municipality of Aravaca in Madrid, Spain.

They were joined by Felipe's mother, Queen Sofia, and Letizia's parents, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesus Ortiz as they posed for photographs outside the church.

Displaying their close sisterly bond, Princess Leonor and Sofia were pictured holding hands as they arrived.

Infanta Sofia, 16, who will finish her high school education at Santa María de los Rosales school this summer, wore a fuchsia pink jumpsuit with cut-out detailing.

Her older sister, Princess Leonor, 17, donned a pink floral midi dress, while Queen Letizia, 50, looked elegant in a pastel blouse and white culottes from Boss.

© Getty The two sisters looked gorgeous in their pink ensembles

© Getty Princess Sofia wore a jumpsuit by Cayro, which retails at 96,90 euros

© Getty The royal sisters held hands

Queen Sofia and Paloma Rocasolano also got the style memo, with Sofia opting for a pink patterned blazer with a blouse and trousers, while Paloma chose a co-ordinated skirt suit. See the Spanish royals arriving at church in the clip below...

WATCH: Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor and Infanta Sofia coordinate in pink for Sofia’s confirmation

Infanta Sofia's confirmation comes just days after Princess Leonor's graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales last Saturday, with the Spanish court sharing touching family selfies from the ceremony.

Leonor, who looked elegant in a pink tuxedo dress from Apparentia for the ceremony, has completed a two-year International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme at the college.

© Getty The whole family matched in pink

© Getty Queen Sofia, Princess Sofia, King Felipe, Queen Letizia, Princess Leonor, Paloma Rocasolano and Jesus Ortiz arrive for the confirmation of Princess Sofia

Ahead of her graduation, the Spanish court announced that Leonor will undergo three years of military training, starting in August. Meanwhile, Infanta Sofia will follow in her big sister's footsteps and will begin her studies at UWC Atlantic College this summer.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's middle daughter, Princess Alexia, 17, also graduated from the same class as Leonor.

UWC is set in the 12th century St Donat's Castle on the southern Welsh coast and campus facilities include a library, woodland, an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, and classrooms within historic buildings.

© Getty Princess Leonor graduated from UWC Atlantic College

© Getty The Spanish royals shared this sweet family selfie from Leonor's graduation

It was founded in 1962 by German educationalist Kurt Hahn, who also set up Gordonstoun boarding school in Scotland, famously attended by King Charles.

Monday also marked another special day for the Spanish royals, with King Felipe and Queen Letizia celebrating their 19th wedding anniversary.

The royal couple tied the knot on 22 May 2004 at Almudena Cathedral in Madrid, after their surprise engagement was announced by the Spanish court six months earlier.

Former TV news anchor Letizia looked stunning in a satin bridal gown designed by Manuel Pertegaz.

Make sure you never miss a royal story! Sign up to The Royal Explainer newsletter to receive your weekly dose of royal features and other exclusive content straight to your inbox.