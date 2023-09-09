Prince William and Princess Kate make surprise appearance on Mike Tindall's podcast - best things we learnt

The Prince and Princess of Wales will be travelling to France for the Rugby World Cup, but ahead of the major sporting tournament, they made a surprise appearance alongside Mike Tindall and Princess Anne on The Good, The Bad and The Rugby podcast.

The four royals, who are all sports mad, shared plenty of anecdotes of their own sporting adventures and why rugby and other physical activities hold a special place in their hearts. Below, HELLO! has rounded up all the best moments from this very special edition of Mike's podcast...

Princess Kate reveals hilarious sports day anecdote

James Haskell, Mike's podcast co-host, asked the Prince and Princess of Wales whether they would ever take part in a parents' sports day event, to which Kate confirmed that they already had. Despite being told a race "categorically" wasn't happening, Kate revealed their one particular school called a last-minute parents race, prompting concern due to "underpreparedness" although the Prince revealed he did finish second.

Speaking about the moment, he shared: "I started off just running and joining in, and then looked around and I was so far out in front. There was this Italian dad up in front and I thought: 'I'm going to catch him'. A friend of mine who tried catching up with me pulled a hamstring." Kate also said she was barefoot, but couldn't remember in which place she had finished.

Prince William and Kate joke about their 'competitive nature'

James also brought up the friendly rivalry between the Prince and Princess of Wales who are known to be competitive with one another. "I don't know where this has come from," Kate sweetly joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.

When asked whether Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were picking up this streak, Anne shared her thoughts, chiming in: "Just a little bit, I think." Kate then revealed: "They're all of different temperments and as they're growing and trying out different sports, it's going to be interesting to see how that grows and develops."

Prince William didn't vote for Mike on I'm a Celebrity

During a discussion about inspirational women in sport, Mike's I'm a Celebrity co-star, Jill Scott, who had captained the Lionesses, was brought up and William was probed as to whether he voted for her in the jungle. The Prince revealed he had remained neutral and not voted for anyone, even Mike. "I stayed neutral," he smiled.

Princess of Wales reveals her sporting regret

With such a love of sport, Kate will have experienced plenty of highs and plenty of lows and shared her love for being in a live sports venue and "soaking up the atmosphere". But speaking of one disappointment, she shared: "I was absolutely gutted to have missed Andy Murray's game when he won his gold medal event