Prince William playfully teases Princess Charlotte amid royal first

The Euros 2025 final was a triumph for the Lionesses, but it also offered a sweet glimpse into the close bond between Prince William and his daughter Princess Charlotte.

The royal father-daughter duo had travelled to Switzerland on Sunday to cheer on England in the Women's Euros final, witnessing an exhilarating match that saw the Lionesses secure victory on penalties after a nail-biting 1-1 draw in extra time.

As the proud Patron of the Football Association, Prince William was on the pitch after the final whistle, presenting medals to both the Spanish and the victorious English players.

© Getty Images Prince William and Princess Charlotte were handed UEFA Women's Euro 2025 winners' medals

But it was an unexpected moment involving Princess Charlotte, ten, and her dad that was hard to miss.

Following the official ceremony, the Prince of Wales appeared to have a spare medal in hand. Pictures show him with a broad smile, playfully teasing the young royal as she eagerly reached out for the medals before handing one over.

A royal first

The significance of the day continued beyond the pitch. In a touching royal first, Princess Charlotte and Prince William issued a rare joint statement congratulating the Lionesses.

© Getty Images Prince William handed over one of the medals to his daughter Charlotte

"What a game! @lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn't be prouder of the whole team. Enjoy this moment @England," they wrote.

Marking a royal first, the congratulations were personally signed off with: "W & Charlotte."

As the presentation ceremony took place, Prince William was among those to congratulate star striker Michelle Agyemang on being named young player of the tournament, appearing to say, "Well played, fantastic, well done."

England's path to this year's final was marked by late drama. They sealed their spot with a last-gasp extra-time win over Italy, following a penalty shootout victory against Sweden in the quarter-finals after nearly crashing out in extra time.

King Charles statement

Meanwhile, King Charles also issued a statement, congratulating the England team on their second European title. "This brings you, your manager and all your support team my most heartfelt congratulations on winning the EUROS 2025," the King said.

"For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung that famous chant 'football's coming home'.

"As you return home with the trophy you won at Wembley three years ago, it is a source of great pride that, through sporting skill and awesome teamwork, the Lionesses have made those words ring true."

He added: "For this, you have my whole family's warmest appreciation and admiration. "More than that, though, you have shown through your example over past weeks that there are no setbacks so tough that defeat cannot be transformed into victory, even as the final whistle looms. Well done, Lionesses.

"The next task is to bring home the World Cup in 2027 if you possibly can! Charles R".