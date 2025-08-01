Princess Madeleine of Sweden's 3 rarely-seen children embrace off-grid lifestyle in fresh life update

Princess Madeleine of Sweden has just shared the sweetest picture of her three children.

In a post shared to Instagram, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia's daughter uploaded a charming picture of her three children Princess Leonore, 11, Prince Nicolas, ten, and Princess Adrienne, seven.

The picture appears to be taken in front of a summer house as the children enjoy their summer holiday along with their dog, Teddy.

Princess Leonore and Princess Adrienne looked sweet in floral and polka dot prints meanwhile Prince Nicolas donned linen for the picture.

© Instagram Princess Madeleine shared the sweet picture of her three children to her Instagram

"Happy Summer!" Princess Madeleine wrote under the snap.

"Oh how big they have gotten. Leonore looked just like Madeleine," one commenter wrote.

"Beautiful! Nicolas and Adrienne are growing taller fast. Soon they'll be taller than their older sister," another added.

"Such a beautiful photo," a third gushed. The Princess' rarely-seen children were last all photographed together at Christmas where the royal family shared a portrait in front of the palace's Christmas trees.

The sibling trio were joined by their grandmother Queen Silvia and their cousins Princess Estelle, Prince Oscar, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel and Prince Julian.

Who is Princess Madeleine?

Princess Madeleine, 42, shares her three children with her husband Christopher O'Neill whom she wed in 2013. Last year, the family-of-five relocated back to the Swedish capital after living in Florida for the past six years.

The princess and her family had originally planned to move back to Sweden in Summer 2023, but their relocation was delayed, giving the family more time to prepare.

© Getty Christopher and Madeleine on their wedding day

Although Madeleine still has her Princess title, in 2019, her children, Princess Leonore, Prince Nicolas and Princess Adrienne, lost their royal status following a decree from King Carl Gustaf XVI.

The loss of titles also affected Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia's children, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, Prince Julian and Princess Ines.

© Getty Images Princess Madeleine's three children will not be working royals

The change meant that the children lost their style of Royal Highness and, in the future, will not be expected to perform duties incumbent on the head of state. Following the surprising announcement, Madeleine took to Instagram to address the news.

"This change has been planned for a long time," she noted. "Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."