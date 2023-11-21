The secret gift Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi gave to the late Queen

What do you give the person who has everything? Princess Beatrice's husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was likely racking his brains when he was deciding what gift would be suitable for his then girlfriend's grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, back in 2018.

But luckily for Edoardo, he was able to call on his stepfather David Williams-Ellis, a talented sculptor, for help.

Edoardo commissioned his stepfather David to cast a statue of the Queen. The bronze figurine depicted Her Late Majesty looking up and stroking a horse. Edoardo and his then-girlfriend Beatrice, who went public with their romance in 2018, thought it was a perfect gift for the late monarch, who was a formidable equestrian and great lover of horses.

© David Williams-Ellis The statue gifted to the late Queen by Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, made by his stepfather David Williams-Ellis

"I made the maquette of the Queen and the horse for a project which didn't actually happen, and Edo and Beatrice saw it and fell in love with it," sculptor David told HELLO! in an exclusive interview.

"They thought that it captured the real spirit of the Queen, Beatrice's grandmother. It's always odd talking to someone whose grandmother is the Queen and especially when you've done a sculpture of them.

"Edo decided that he wanted to give one to Beatrice and to give one to the Queen. So, he had them commissioned to be cast. They love it."

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo married in July 2020

Edoardo also ended up giving the same sculpture the following year in 2019 for his then girlfriend's birthday, seeing how much she loved it.

The property developer and the Princess married in July 2020 after their original plans to marry at St James's Palace had to be called off due to COVID. In September 2021, they welcomed their daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, although they tend to keep their little girl out of the public eye.

