Princess Beatrice's stepson rewarded for complex new skill his mother 'insists' on

Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, has been hard at work over the past few weeks, with his mother, Dara Huang, revealing that he was learning Chinese.

The mother-of-one revealed more about how her son is handling the new language, clarifying that she allows him a little treat whenever he gets it right. In a new video, Dara showed off how Wolfie was using Duolingo to learn how to speak, read and write in Chinese and joked that she brought him Robux, a currency in the game Roblox.

In response to a fan asking if Wolfie could speak Chinese, she replied: "I'm that Asian parent that insists Wolfie learns to speak, read and write Chinese.

© Instagram Wolfie is using Duolingo to learn Chinese

"His main motivation is I exchange completed Chinese @duolingo (an app) classes for Robux, the money drainer started to become a good investment."

When another follower queried whether she spoke to him in the language, Dara responded: "Yes, my parents speak Chinese to him as well and his nanny was from Taiwan.

© Instagram The youngster is embracing his heritage

"His first language as a baby was actually Mandarin not English. His dad cannot understand him for the first two years. Just me and my nanny could."

Wolfie's language skills

It appears that Dara will have needed to fork out on a lot of Robux recently, as back in June, she revealed that Wolfie, nine, could speak the language better than her!

Speaking to World Microphone London, she shared: "I hired a nanny to teach him Chinese. His Chinese is better than mine."

© Instagram Dara has spoken about her son's skills with languages

She also explained how her little boy embraces his roots, saying: "Every year, I throw him a big Chinese New Year party. All his friends come over and they wear traditional Chinese outfits. His favourite things are bubble tea, noodles and dumplings."

While Dara was born and raised in America, her parents originally hailed from Taiwan, and she shared how it was important for the family to "appreciate their roots".