Princess Rajwa marks 'intelligent' Princess Iman's 1st birthday in highly personal update

To mark their daughter's first birthday, Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein posted a sweet video to their Instagram accounts, which featured snaps of the royal tot since her birth last year.

"Hussein needed no further grandeur or nobility, yet he gained his share thanks to the beautiful and noble lady, Rajwa, whose fragrance filled the air and whose beauty graced royal palaces, bringing both joy and majesty. No sooner had we grown accustomed to her presence than Iman, the daughter of Hussein and Rajwa, blossomed like a delicate flower in our lives," the caption gushed.



"Iman, who ripened like a summer fruit in grape season, is enchanting to behold and as captivating as a ripe fig, stirring curiosity. How sweet and intelligent she is, reflecting her mother’s beauty and wisdom, and how strong and noble she is, embodying her father’s strength and honor, leaving us ever more curious and eager for what the future holds.



"We wish a happy birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman, in the care of her parents, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa. May God protect them."

