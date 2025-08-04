Princess Rajwa marks 'intelligent' Princess Iman's 1st birthday in highly personal update

The Jordan royals are marking a major milestone as Princess Iman celebrates her first birthday.
Princess Iman, who is the daughter of Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein, is also the first grandchild of King Abdullah II and Queen Rania.
To mark the young royal's first year of life, the Royal Hashemite Court released a sweet statement and clip of the Princess.
To mark their daughter's first birthday, Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein posted a sweet video to their Instagram accounts, which featured snaps of the royal tot since her birth last year.
"Hussein needed no further grandeur or nobility, yet he gained his share thanks to the beautiful and noble lady, Rajwa, whose fragrance filled the air and whose beauty graced royal palaces, bringing both joy and majesty. No sooner had we grown accustomed to her presence than Iman, the daughter of Hussein and Rajwa, blossomed like a delicate flower in our lives," the caption gushed.
"Iman, who ripened like a summer fruit in grape season, is enchanting to behold and as captivating as a ripe fig, stirring curiosity. How sweet and intelligent she is, reflecting her mother’s beauty and wisdom, and how strong and noble she is, embodying her father’s strength and honor, leaving us ever more curious and eager for what the future holds.
"We wish a happy birthday to Her Royal Highness Princess Iman, in the care of her parents, His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa. May God protect them."
The Princess also shares a special relationship with her grandfather, King Abdullah.
In a picture posted to Prince Hussein's Instgram, Iman was seen with her hands held up to her grandfather's face in the sweet photo captioned: "faith and love" in Arabic.
At just seven months old, Princess Iman took part in her first official engagement.
Pictured with her mother, the pair accompanied Prince Hussein on a private visit to Manama, Bahrain.
When she's not fulfilling royal engagements, Princess Iman bonds with her dad, Prince Hussein, over football.
In this sweet snap showed the royal tot was dressed in the official Jordanian football team kit while sitting in her father's lap.
"Iman is ready for today's match and morale is high. Good luck to the brave men," Crown Prince Hussein captioned the footage.
Jordan was set to face off against Oman in the third round of the World Cup Qualifiers, which they won 3-0.
On 3 August, 2024, Princess Rajwa and Prince Hussein welcomed their first child, Princess Iman. Named after the Prince's younger sister, the Princess is the first grandchild of King Abdullah and Queen Rania.
The Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement that revealed the baby's name. It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman."