Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for major family celebration, and more

While the summer might mean plenty of us travel to royal residences which have flung their doors open, there is one exception. It's been confirmed that Balmoral will be closing down to the public from 10 August. Find out the reason why here.
Meghan Markle's imminent birthday celebrations
While we don't know precisely what the royal couple have got planned for Meghan's birthday, we've got some ideas, based on how they've celebrated in the past.
It's likely that there'll be a more low-key celebration in their Montecito mansion, with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and her mother, Doria Ragland.
As her friends are incredibly important to her, she'll likely have a girls' lunch for her special day, which she did back in 2023 with some of her BFFS.
Harry and Meghan might also have a private romantic dinner at one of their favourite spots, such as Lucky's Steakhouse and Tre Lune, where they celebrated her 42nd birthday.
Good morning! It's a quiet day in the world of royal news so far, but we're certain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for some major celebrations over the weekend at their gorgeous Montecito home.
Not only has Meghan Markle just announced the imminent launch of new products under her As Ever brand, but she's also turning 44 on Monday – we're expecting a big birthday party and some brilliant pictures!