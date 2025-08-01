Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for major family celebration, and more

While we don't know precisely what the royal couple have got planned for Meghan's birthday, we've got some ideas, based on how they've celebrated in the past.

It's likely that there'll be a more low-key celebration in their Montecito mansion, with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and her mother, Doria Ragland.

As her friends are incredibly important to her, she'll likely have a girls' lunch for her special day, which she did back in 2023 with some of her BFFS.

Harry and Meghan might also have a private romantic dinner at one of their favourite spots, such as Lucky's Steakhouse and Tre Lune, where they celebrated her 42nd birthday.