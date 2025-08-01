Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for major family celebration, and more
Subscribe
Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for major family celebration, and more
Meghan is a natural beauty© WireImage
Live:Updated10m ago

Royal family LIVE: Meghan Markle set for major family celebration, and more

Check out the latest royal news this Friday

HELLO!
Senior Evening Writer
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Los Angeles correspondent
Updated: 10 minutes ago
Share this:
  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle set for major family celebration
Senior Evening Writer

Charles shuts down

While the summer might mean plenty of us travel to royal residences which have flung their doors open, there is one exception. It's been confirmed that Balmoral will be closing down to the public from 10 August. Find out the reason why here.

King Charles set for unexpected reunion with mystery famous pen pal – details revealed© Getty
One royal residence will be shutting its doors
Share this:
Senior Evening Writer

Meghan Markle's imminent birthday celebrations

While we don't know precisely what the royal couple have got planned for Meghan's birthday, we've got some ideas, based on how they've celebrated in the past.

It's likely that there'll be a more low-key celebration in their Montecito mansion, with Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet and her mother, Doria Ragland.

As her friends are incredibly important to her, she'll likely have a girls' lunch for her special day, which she did back in 2023 with some of her BFFS.

Harry and Meghan might also have a private romantic dinner at one of their favourite spots, such as Lucky's Steakhouse and Tre Lune, where they celebrated her 42nd birthday.

Share this:
Senior Evening Writer

Happy Friday, royal watchers!

Good morning! It's a quiet day in the world of royal news so far, but we're certain that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for some major celebrations over the weekend at their gorgeous Montecito home.

Not only has Meghan Markle just announced the imminent launch of new products under her As Ever brand, but she's also turning 44 on Monday – we're expecting a big birthday party and some brilliant pictures!

Share this:
Other Topics
More Royalty
See more