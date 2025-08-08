Princess Alexandra, 88, makes rare outing to support grandson

Princess Alexandra of Kent has made a rare outing to support her grandson, Alexander Charles Ogilvy, at his graduation from the prestigious Royal Military Academy.

The late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, 88, attended her grandson's graduation from the Royal Military Academy at Sandhurst alongside her granddaughter Flora Vesterberg and Alexander's parents, James and Julia Ogilvy.

© Max Mumby Princess Alexandra was joined by James and Julia Ogilvy as well as Flora Vesterberg

The Sovereign’s Parade is a special event that marks the end of an Officer Cadet’s time at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as they are commissioned into the British Army and many overseas armies.

Taking place three times a year, the parade is a closed event for friends and family of those successfully Commissioning from the 44-week course.

WATCH: Princess Alexandra makes rare public appearance with King Charles

Princess Alexandra looked chic in a colourful paisley coat, meanwhile, Flora wore a floral blue dress, a matching shawl and a blue pillbox hat as she proudly snapped pictures of her younger brother taking part in the parade.



Following in Prince William's footsteps

The 28-year-old, who was previously dubbed one of Tatler's most eligible matches, headed off to Sandhurst last September - the same military base where William and Harry trained.

Alexander's move was revealed by his incredibly proud sister, Flora Vesterberg, 30, in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

© Max Mumby Alexander Ogilvy began his training in September 2024.

Flora shared a gorgeous photo alongside her brother, posing at the Cartier Queen's Cup Polo, and wrote: "The @cartier Queen’s Cup. Very proud of my brother @acogilvy beginning at RMA Sandhurst this weekend. We’re full of admiration for you. Forever thoughtful and inspiring. Very good luck xx."

Who is Alexander Ogilvy?

Alexander Ogilvy is the grandson of the late Queen’s cousin, Princess Alexandra of Kent, making him 54th in line to the throne. His sister, Flora Ogilvy, married Timothy Vesterberg in September 2020.

Originally from Scotland, Alexander studied at Merchiston Castle School in Edinburgh, where he was head boy. And, according to Tatler, Alexander is quite the jet-setter.

© Dave Benett Alexander previously worked in New York before undertaking training at the Royal Military Academy

After embarking on his university studies at the acclaimed Brown University in Rhode Island, he spent a gap year in Australia at Sydney’s elite Scots College in 2016, where he coached rugby and mentored students in Indigenous education.

Before deciding to embark on a career in the military, Alexander was based in New York, where he worked for the tech firm Prove.