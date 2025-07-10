Flora Vesterberg oozes royal glamour in sheer bridal gown and Prada

Princess Alexandra of Kent's granddaughter, Flora Vesterberg, who is the cousin of the late Queen Elizabeth II, has the most expansive wardrobe of elegant dresses, which have come to define her style over the years.

The British royal, 30, went for her signature look, in a stunning midi dress, but added a slight twist to her outfit that transforms the ensemble into summer perfection.

Flora stepped out in a beautiful midi dress from Hill House, which featured beautiful pouffed sleeves, a rectangular neckline and a patterned bodice that hugged her figure.

To accessorise, the ever-so-stylish relative of King Charles and Prince William brought out a pair of Prada sunglasses with a white and havana brown pattern and grey gradient lenses.

The major change, however, was her pair of gold sandals from Emme Parsons, which marked a drastic shift from the knee-high boots that she typically styles with her dresses.

The British royal has been bringing out her trusty set of Prada sunnies frequently recently, when she wore a similar, though slightly more fashion-forward look to a Midsommar celebration at the Swedish ambassador's residence last month.

Flora stepped out in a showstopping all-white ensemble, including a brand-new bridal white silk mini dress from Maria de la Orden, which hugged her figure, cinching at the waist. It also featured a ruffled design along the neckline and down the front, all the way to and around the hem.

To accessorise, the 30-year-old brought out her beloved Prada sunglasses, a clutch from Tusting that beautifully coordinated with her dress, and a pair of open-toed heels from New Look.

Flora Vesterberg's style switch-ups

Flora has been taking a more daring approach to her fashion in the past few months, and has made quite a few exciting style shifts.

Back in January, she put a rather unique spin on a daring tweed ensemble, giving it an updated modern touch.

Dialling up the glamour, Flora wore another ensemble from Hill House, which came in a deep midnight blue colour and featured a subtle silver thread that broke up the monochrome.

The 'Valentina' jacket has a structured silhouette that hugs her figure, with padded shoulders and silver buttons to round it all off. She paired it with the matching high-waisted 'Hallie' mini skirt and a pair of knee-high boots from Margaux NY.