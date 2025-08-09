Princess Isabella raises eyebrows in daring festival outfit

Denmark's Queen Mary is known for her elegant yet fashion-forward outfit choices, and normally, her teenage daughter, Princess Isabella follows in her footsteps – sometimes even borrowing directly from the Queen's wardrobe.

So, it came as a surprise to royal watchers this week, when 18-year-old Princess Isabella stepped out in a slogan T-shirt with a risque phrase emblazoned on it.

The teenager attended the Smukfest festival in Skanderborg, watching Danish band Suspekt, wearing a black top with a lyric from the band that translates in English to "[Expletive] him yesterday."

© Getty Images Princess Isabella has borrowed from her mother's wardrobe before

Princess Isabella added an orange bucket hat with the band's name on it, too, so she is clearly a fan - and she is reportedly not the only royal who loves Suspekt - her brother, Crown Prince Christian, 19, watched the band with her, and has been to see them several times before.

The controversial tee

Online royal fans defended the teenager's outfit choice, noting: "Let the kid have some fun, she is still young. Cannot imagine having my stupid teenage years posted on the internet," and: "Looks like a typical young person at a festival, I don't really see what the problem is." A third supported: "We're all very fond of her. Very free-spirited."

© Shutterstock The Danish royals are firm fans of Suspekt

However, Danish political commentator Jarl Cordua was less keen on the Princess' festival fashion, writing on social media: "I'm in favour of the royals letting loose a little. They always have. They should definitely be allowed to. BUT. There are limits."

Other royal fans disagreed, responding that it was an exciting move from the royals. Danish TV presenter Jim Lyngvild hailed the top as "brilliant" and "the best PR move for the Royal House in many years.

© EPA/Shutterstock The Danish royals are popular

"I expect a lot from her… I LOVE that our royal youngsters also have personality and courage – and don't follow the neat, pleated flow," he wrote on Facebook.

"The time of the ladies in the hat is over, Princess Isabella is in."

Tradition-breaking royal

This isn't the first time Princess Isabella has challenged royal convention. When she turned 18 earlier this year, she posed for her official 18th birthday portrait while holding her mobile phone.

Though the portrait was unconventional, Danish royal watchers sent their support once more, praising the realness of the snap.

"What a beautiful photo of a modern princess," one praised. Another wrote: "Love everything about it. The big, beautiful smile, the fantastic dress and all the jewelry - and then a typical teenager's indispensable companion: an iPhone."

We love to see the support the young princess is receiving!