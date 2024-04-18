Princess Catharina-Amalia forced to live abroad for a year due to threats - report

Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander's eldest daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia, was forced to live in Spain for a year due to security threats, it has emerged.

The future queen, 20, had to leave her university accommodation shortly after starting her course at the University of Amsterdam in 2022 and was placed under heightened protection at her parents' home in The Hague.

According to NOS news, Catharina-Amalia lived and studied in Madrid for more than a year because of the threats and enjoyed greater freedom of movement in the Spanish capital.

She has since reportedly returned to Amsterdam to continue her degree in politics, psychology, law, and economics.

The princess touched upon the impact of the security threats as she joined the king and queen for her first royal tour of the Dutch Caribbean in February last year.

NOS news reported at the time that Catharina-Amalia said: "I miss the normal life, the life of a student. Walking the streets, being able to go to a store."

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia on her first day at university in September 2022

Annemarie de Kunder, Dutch royal journalist at RTL Boulevard, spoke to HELLO! about the ordeal that Catharina-Amalia has been through, saying: "It took an enormous toll on her and the whole family. And we know that she talks to her family, her father and her mother, but that she also has professional help when she needs it, when it becomes too much for her."

Queen Maxima told Dutch news outlet AD at the time: "No student life for her, like other students have. I'm very proud of her and how she keeps it all going. It makes me a bit emotional. It's not nice to see your child live like that. She can go to university, but that's it."

© Getty Queen Maxima, Princess Amalia and King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands during their tour of the Dutch Caribbean Islands in January 2023

Maxima and King Willem-Alexander are also parents to Princess Alexia, 18, and Princess Ariane, 17.

Catharina-Amalia, who will one day succeed her father King Willem-Alexander as monarch, will made her state banquet debut as the Dutch king and queen hosted King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain at the Royal Palace in Amsterdam.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia at the state banquet

The princess looked beautiful in a caped midnight blue gown with the Ruby Peacock Parure and the Mellerio Ruby Parure earrings.

