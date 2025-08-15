Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William and Kate Middleton issue joint personal message as they miss poignant occasion
Subscribe
Prince William and Kate Middleton issue joint personal message as they miss poignant occasion

Prince William and Princess Kate issue joint personal message as they miss poignant occasion

The Prince and Princess of Wales marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day on 15 August ahead of the King and Queen's public appearance

William and Kate looking serious in Manchester© Getty Images
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
16 minutes ago
Share this:

 The Prince and Princess of Wales have paid a heartfelt tribute to the "generation who gave so much," as they marked the 80th anniversary of VJ Day.

In a personal joint message shared on their social media accounts on Friday, Prince William and Kate wrote: "Today, on the 80th anniversary of VJ Day, we remember the courage, sacrifice, and resilience of all who served. Today we especially think of those British and Commonwealth troops who fought in the Asia-Pacific.

"We owe an enduring debt to the generation who gave so much, and to whom we will always be grateful. Lest we forget. W & C."

William and Kate are not expected to attend any of the public commemorations.

The King and Queen will lead the nation in paying tribute to war heroes as they attend a national service of remembrance at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Friday.

William and Kate's VJ Day message© Instagram / @princeandprincessofwales
The message shared by the Waleses

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh will attend a service at the Scottish War Memorial at Edinburgh Castle, while the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will be in attendance at the Far East Prisoners of War Service at Norwich Cathedral.

Earlier on Friday, Charles issued an address to the nation in which he vowed that the sacrifices of VJ Day heroes "shall never be forgotten".

King Charles III recording a VJ Day message in the Morning Room of Clarence House, London
The King recorded a VJ Day message in the morning room of Clarence House

Buckingham Palace released a photograph of the monarch sitting at his desk in the Morning Room at Clarence House in London, preparing to deliver his speech.

Waleses' summer break

The Prince and Princess of Wales are currently spending time with their children during the summer school holidays.

The family-of-five typically reside at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, during term breaks, but they're expected to join the King and Queen at Balmoral in Scotland later this month.

Kate was last seen publicly at the Wimbledon men's final last month, while William took daughter, Princess Charlotte, to the Euro final in Basel, Switzerland on 27 July.

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More