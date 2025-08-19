Princess Catharina-Amalia supported by King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima amid upsetting news

Princess Catharina-Amalia has been the victim of a "deepfake" porn attack.

The royal, 21, who is the heir to the Dutch throne, featured "in the starring role" in the manipulated videos, Norwegian news outlet Seher Og Hor reports.

Thanks to the Dutch authorities, a large number of the videos have now been removed from various platforms, including MrDeepFakes, which has now been completely shut down.

Catharina-Amalia is being supported by her parents, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima, following the ordeal. The news comes amid the Dutch royal family's annual holiday at their villa in Kranidi, on the Aegean coast in Greece.

As well as the princess, it's also been revealed that around 70 high-profile women from the Netherlands have also been victims of deepfakes.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia is the heir to the Dutch throne

Catharina-Amalia was previously reported to have been victim to similar attacks in 2022, according to Netherlands' Panorama.

The royal wrote about deepfakes as part of her final year dissertation at the University of Amsterdam. The princess penned a paper titled, "Beyond Disclosure: Bridging the Gap Between the Artificial Intelligence Act and the Charter of Fundamental Rights with Deepfaked Bodies," which deals with an investigation into the tensions between European fundamental rights and AI legislation.

Next chapter

Princess Catharina-Amalia will begin a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the University of Amsterdam in September.

She will also enroll in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years alongside her studies.

© RVD Princess Catharina-Amalia on the day of her graduation

The princess was joined by her proud parents, younger sisters Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18, and grandmother Queen Beatrix at her graduation from her three-year degree in Politics, Psychology, Law, and Economics in July.

She was forced to complete part of her degree in Madrid, Spain, for a year due to kidnap threats.

© RVD The princess was joined by her family at her graduation ceremony

Last year, King Willem-Alexander shared his gratitude towards King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain for their support during this difficult period for his daughter, saying: "Last year, circumstances required her to live in Madrid for a while. From there, she was able to continue her studies at the University of Amsterdam.

"This was made possible by the kind efforts of many of your compatriots and yourselves. A touching demonstration of friendship at a difficult time. I'd like to express my heartfelt thanks to you and everyone else who helped arrange this."