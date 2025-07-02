Princess Catharina-Amalia's surgery to affect her future plans - palace confirms

Princess Catharina-Amalia is about to embark on a new chapter in her life.

The Dutch royal, 21, who is heir to the throne, is about to complete her degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics (PPLE) at the University of Amsterdam.

The palace has announced that King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's eldest daughter will start a bachelor's degree in Dutch Law at the start of the next academic year, also at the University of Amsterdam.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia on her first day at the University of Amsterdam in 2022

In a statement it added: "In addition, she will participate in the Defensity College training program for the next two academic years.

"This is the working student program of Defense, where students are trained to become military reservists."

However, Catharina-Amalia recently fractured her upper arm after a horse riding accident last month, for which she underwent surgery.

© Getty Princess Catharina-Amalia was seen using a sling initially after the operation

The operation will affect her training to begin with, the palace has confirmed.

"The Princess of Orange has applied and has been admitted. Due to the recent fracture in her arm, she cannot participate in all physical components immediately, she will start after recovery," it added.

"The goal of Defensity College is to offer students a meaningful side job during their studies and to increase the visibility and connection between the armed forces and society. The Princess's study time is considered private."

Just like grandma

Catharina-Amalia is following in the footsteps of her grandmother, Queen Beatrix, who obtained a bachelor's degree in law in 1959. In 1961, Beatrix also obtained her doctoral degree in law in the free study programme, a combination of various disciplines.

Meanwhile, King Willem-Alexander completed his military service in the Royal Netherlands Navy from August 1985 to January 1987.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Beatrix in her university days in the 1950s

Earlier this week, the Dutch royal family posed for their annual summer photoshoot at their residence at Huis ten Bosch in The Hague.

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were joined by their three daughters – Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 18.

© WireImage The Dutch royal family posed for their annual summer photoshoot

Queen Maxima looked elegant in a blue printed Zimmermann dress, while Catharina-Amalia opted for a puff-sleeved open-backed blouse by Copenhagen label, Rotate Birger Christensen with white high-waisted jeans.

Alexia kept her cool in a sleeveless green Cos dress, while Ariane looked on trend in a striped linen waistcoat and trousers from Max Mara.

