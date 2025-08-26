James Middleton shares special home feature that son Inigo is 'captivated' by

James Middleton has shared the touching new addition to his home, which his son Inigo is "captivated" by. The Princess of Wales's brother, 38, took to Instagram to mark International Dog Day on Tuesday 26 August, sharing pictures of a special sculpture he had commissioned for his Bucklebury home he shares with wife, Alizee, their young son and their beloved dogs.

"Today, my thoughts are with Ella," he began in the Instagram caption.

Ella, a cocker spaniel, was James's first pup, with whom he credited for helping him through dark times, including his battle with depression.

The pooch sadly passed away in January 2023 following a short illness, but ever since, James has been ensuring that her memory is kept alive.

He continued in the post: "As it's international dog day I thought I would share with you a beautiful sculpture of Ella by the incredibly talented Stephen Pettifer of @coadestudio I was so emotional when I first saw her 'she's home' I cried.

"Photos are amazing to treasure but this sculpture captures her in a way no photo ever has, Inigo is captivated by her saying 'bonjour' every time he passes her. So even if a dog has gone, we can always celebrate them especially on international dogs day #internationaldogday."

First-time parenthood

James and his French financial analyst Alizee welcomed their son, Inigo, in September 2023, with the entrepreneur sharing updates about fatherhood and his little boy's milestones – and it seems Inigo is already learning his mother's first language!

When James shared the first snaps of his baby boy, he shared a picture of Inigo's tiny hand holding a small pendant with a photograph of Ella.

© Instagram James made sure his baby was close to his beloved dog Ella

Announcing his son's birth, he wrote: "We have settled into our new life as parents and I’ve told him all about Ella and that if it wasn’t for her he wouldn't be here today and that we miss her greatly. The dogs have been fantastic at welcoming their little brother into the pack (although Inka needs to know the teddybears are not all for her…)."

In an exclusive interview earlier this year, James told HELLO! that Inigo already has a strong bond with the family's pooches.

© Instagram Inigo surrounded by the family's dogs

"He loves dogs, particularly Isla – he puts his arm around her neck and squeezes," James said of his son. "He loves chatting to the animals – he shouts at the chickens and knows what noise a cow makes. He shares many of my loves – which are tractors, sheep and dogs."

James also shared some footage from a family holiday at the start of August, as the trio enjoyed a hike with their dogs.

WATCH: James Middleton shares heartwarming video of ‘cheeky’ son Inigo

During one moment, little Inigo, wearing a blue top and a pair of green short dungarees, is seen trying to push his mother into a stream.

© Instagram Inigo is being a cheeky chappie!

"My adventurous (and cheeky) little boy. How are you nearly 2 already? Everyone says it goes fast…but I didn't realise it would be this fast."

