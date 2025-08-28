Princess Olympia of Greece dons bridal white for godson's christening

Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece was a vision in white as she attended the christening of her baby godson, Robert Theodore Getty, in the Hamptons. Olympia, as she is known, was pictured cradling the three-month-old in a series of sweet photos uploaded by her father Crown Prince Pavlos to Instagram.

A couple of images showed Olympia, 29, looking visibly moved as she held baby Robert during the ceremony, which took place at a Greek Orthodox church in the Hamptons, Dormition Hamptons, in New York. Another photo gave the public a glimpse of the post-christening party, which appeared to be held in a garden that was decorated with blue and white flowers and décor in honour of the baby boy.

Olympia is the only daughter and oldest child of Crown Prince Pavlos and his wife Crown Princess Marie-Chantal. Her dad Pavlos explained in his Instagram caption: "Baptism of Robert Theodore Getty son of my nephew Robert & Anna Getty. Olympia & Conrad are the godparents. Thank you Father Alex and Presvitera for the beautiful family service @dormitionhamptons."

Fashion model Olympia is usually seen gracing the front row of fashion shows, partying at high-society bashes, or globe-trotting around the world.

Earlier this summer, she celebrated the 30th birthday of her friend Electra Niarchos, daughter of Greek shipping billionaire Philip Niarchos, in Edinburgh, Scotland. Olympia got the memo for the "Tartan Punk Creatures" theme, dressed in a strapless tartan mini dress. She showed off her party look on Instagram, writing: "Tarted up @electraniarchos we love you !!!"

Olympia's fashion credits

The Greek royal has lived and breathed fashion since she was a little girl, so it's no surprise her Instagram is filled with iconic style moments. She attended her first couture show at the age of 11, interned at Christian Dior's Paris haute couture atelier, has walked for the likes of Saks Potts and Dolce & Gabbana, and was named ambassador for royal-approved shoe brand Aquazzura in 2022.

And earlier this year, Olympia was announced as the first-ever Contributing Editor for the online luxury fashion retail platform Moda Operandi.

Back in November 2021, Olympia graced the cover of H! Fashion, and admitted: "I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mum's side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother's high heels."