King Charles' goddaughter splits from Viscount - details

King Charles' goddaughter, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece, has reportedly split from Peregrine Pearson, heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray. According to the Mail Online, after three years of dating, the royal couple had simply grown apart.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia and Peregrine Pearson have reportedly split after three years of dating

While Maria-Olympia is yet to respond to the reports, it appears that the Princess has removed photos of Peregrine from her account, as well as unfollowing the 28-year-old. In the meantime, Olympia has been flying solo at New York Fashion Week, and was photographed attending the Carolina Herrera show on Tuesday evening.

WATCH: Princess Olympia of Greece joins HELLO! on our cover shoot

Princess Maria-Olympia, 27, began dating Peregrine in 2020. The royal appeared to confirm their romance after sharing a photo with her beau on the Greek island of Spetses. Maria-Olympia's father, Crown Prince Pavlos, later posted a snap of his family enjoying lunch on the island, in which Peregrine could be seen at the table.

During their romance, Maria-Olympia and Peregrine were often spotted at high-profile events, and the future Viscount even accompanied the Princess to the wedding of Philippos of Greece and Nina Flohr on October 23 2021, in Athens.

Over the past few months, royal fans have noted Peregrine's absence from Maria-Olympia's social media accounts, and several pointed out that he was seemingly missing from her 27th birthday celebrations in July.

© Getty Peregrine Pearson (left) is the heir to the fourth Viscount Cowdray

A British nobleman, Peregrine will one day become the fifth Viscount Cowdray and is set to inherit the Pearson empire, one of the largest education companies and book publishers in the world. He is currently the director of a property development company in London.

His father Michael took over the running of the Cowdray Park estate in West Sussex in 1995. The land includes the family's former home, Cowdray House, which has 22 luxury bedrooms and can be hired out as a venue. The estate also hosts sporting events, including golf, shooting and polo matches, which the British royals have competed in.

© Getty Princess Maria-Olympia at the Carolina Herrera show on Tuesday evening

Princess Maria-Olympia, who was born in New York in 1998, has four younger brothers – Prince Constantine Alexios, 21, Prince Achileas-Andreas, 20, Prince Odyssesus-Kimon, 15, and Prince Aristidis-Stavros, 12.

MORE: Princess Olympia of Greece has a Princess Beatrice moment in silk designer dress

READ: European royals dress up in their finest for Golden Jubilee Banquet

She studied photography at Parsons School of Design in New York in 2016 and has modelled for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana. Maria-Olympia counts King Charles among her godparents, who is a second cousin of her grandfather Constantine II of Greece. In 2016, royal sources dismissed rumours that Maria-Olympia was dating Prince Harry.

Sharing a sweet bond with her godfather, King Charles, in a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, Maria-Olympia had nothing but praise for the monarch, whom she credits with always remembering her birthday, no matter how busy he is.