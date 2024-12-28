Princess Olympia is the ultimate style muse as she oozes chic in Prada mini-dress

Having graced the Dolce & Gabbana runway and been styled by renowned brands like Miu Miu and Aquazzura, it's no surprise that Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark has earned fashion mogul status.

The 28-year-old continues to provide us with endless style inspiration, and this season, she has gifted us with the ultimate party dress vision.

© Instagram Olympia looked sensational in the Prada number

The eldest child of Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece exuded elegance in Prada's 'Pink Guipure Short Dress With Dahlia Embroidery'. The stunning sleeveless garment, which retails at £8,7000, features a round neckline adorned with a lace collar, a side zip fastening, and a scalloped bottom with a flared silhouette. The delicate dahlia embellishments add a playful, yet timeless, chic to the baby pink mini dress.

Olympia took to Instagram to share a mirror picture of herself in the high-fashion garment. The royal teamed the look with simple sheer black tights and a pair of intricate diamond-encrusted stud earrings. Olympia kept her blonde hair classic with a straight sleek bob and tucked the front pieces behind her ears. The model kept with the seasonal festivities as she opted for dark berry nails.

The socialite kept her makeup radiant with a bronze eye, a pinch of blush, and a rose-stained lip, while she accessorised her phone with a leopard print phone case – one of the most coveted print trends of the season.

© Getty Images The model walked in Dolce & Gabbana's Spring/Summer 2018 show during Milan Men's Fashion Week

Olympia posed with one arm against the wall in her magnificent bathroom, which features a modern marble interior and a large shower. The royal captioned the post: "bee's knees."

Earlier this year, during a cover shoot, the Dolce & Gabbana model revealed to HELLO! Fashion that she sources style inspiration from her mother and grandmother. She said: "I used to love watching my mother getting ready and also my grandmother on my mom’s side. I was obsessed with clothing and trying on their things – there are so many pictures of me as a little girl wearing my mother’s high heels."

© Instagram /@mrsalice Princess Olympia posed with her mother Princess Marie-Chantal

The princess has clearly garnered an eye for fashion since a young age as she attended her first couture show for Valentino in Rome at the age of 11. Olympia went on to study graphic design in a Swiss boarding school before interning for Dior.

