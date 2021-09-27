Princess Marie Astrid channels Countess Sophie on wedding day – including sentimental accessory The couple tied the knot in Italy over the weekend

Princess Marie Astrid of Liechtenstein and her fiancé Ralph Worthington said 'I do' in Italy on 25 September, and her beautiful bridal outfit gave us serious Countess Sophie vibes.

The daughter of Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein opted for a stunning white embroidered gown with long sleeves, a V-neckline and a show-stopping train that was visible as she entered the Orbetello Cathedral in Capalbio, Tuscany. Ralph, meanwhile, wore a classic morning suit with a green tie.

Marie paired her dress with a long veil, fastened in place by the Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara, which is made up of honeysuckle motifs in diamonds, silver and gold.

The sparkling accessory was originally created for Princess Marie Josepha of Liechtenstein as a wedding gift from her husband, Prince Ferdinand Bonaventura, in the 1870s, but has been worn by royal brides such as Princess Angela and Princess Tatjana since then.

The couple got married in Orbetello Cathedral in Tuscany

Princess Marie Astrid's wedding dress had several similarities to the one the Countess of Wessex wore for her royal wedding to Prince Edward back in June 1999.

When she married the Queen's youngest son, the former PR looked elegant in a simple ivory silk and organza dress-coat created by Samantha Shaw, featuring 325,000 crystals and pearls fastened along the neck, full-length sleeves and train.

Princess Marie Astrid wore a white embroidered gown and Kinsky Honeysuckle tiara

As well as her corseted V-neck gown, Sophie wore a cathedral-length veil, sprinkled with more crystals, and a diamond tiara. Sophie's choice of jewellery also had a heartfelt meaning since her tiara, made up of four open scrollwork motifs, came from the Queen's private collection, and she wore it with earrings and a necklace gifted from her husband.

Prince Edward and the Countess of Wessex on their wedding day in 1999

Princess Marie Astrid's wedding comes shortly after her sister Princess Maria Anunciata of Liechtenstein wed her long-term partner Emanuele Musini in Vienna.

Stepping out in a very different wedding outfit, Maria looked stunning in an off-the-shoulder, puff-sleeve gown from Valentino, paired with the Habsburg Fringe tiara as she tied the knot in a 12th-century parish church on 4 September.

