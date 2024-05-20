Lady Louise Windsor sports skinny jeans as she goes carriage driving in Windsor

Lady Louise Windsor showcased her equestrian talents as she took part in the dressage events at the Windsor Park Carriage Driving Trials on Saturday.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh's eldest child, 20, sported grey skinny jeans, a large overcoat and a black and white helmet as she jumped in the carriage to complete the course.

Lady Louise returned to Windsor from Scotland, where she is currently studying for an English degree at the University of St Andrews.

The youngster was spotted enjoying a hot beverage with a staff member from the event, donning a beige trench coat as she prepared for the competition.

Proud parents Prince Edward and Sophie, who were not present at the trials, carried out a number of royal engagements over the weekend, with the Duke in Edinburgh and Sophie travelling to Italy.

Lady Louise has followed in her late grandmother, the Queen, and late grandfather, the Duke of Edinburgh's footsteps with her love of equestrian sports. She was taught to ride at an early age and took up carriage driving like her grandfather, Prince Philip.

The Duke played polo until 1971, when he discovered carriage driving, and was credited with bringing the sport to the UK. He represented Britain in three European championships and six world championships.

© Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise later swapped her trench and cap for an overcoat and helmet

Back in 2019, Prince Philip was pictured proudly watching his granddaughter compete in the Private Driving Singles carriage drive during the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where she achieved third place.

© Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise preparing to ride

Speaking on BBC One's documentary, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, which aired back in 2021, Lady Louise spoke about inheriting his love of carriage driving.

Lady Louise said: "The Duke of Edinburgh has been so involved in my driving which has been lovely, but slightly scary because he invented the sport pretty much, but it's incredible to have learned first-hand from him and definitely made us closer, I think. After a competition, he would always ask how he went, his eyes would light up because he would get so excited when he talks about it."

© Kelvin Bruce Lady Louise was introduced to the sport by her grandfather, Prince Philip

Recalling fond memories with her grandfather, Lady Louise added: "When we would go carriage driving, first of all he'd take me on a different route every day and I did not know how he'd manage to do that but he would also tell me all sorts of anecdotes about absolutely anything and everything. He's honestly one of the most interesting people I've ever met."

She inherited Philip's driving ponies and carriage following his death in April 2021, and in 2022, she drove one of his carriages in front of the Queen at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

Lady Louise's future

Edward and Sophie's daughter is in the second year of her English degree at St Andrews.

Lady Louise studied English, History, Politics and Drama as her A-Level subjects, but Buckingham Palace did not release her grades. Standard entry requirements to St Andrews are AAA.

© Getty Lady Louise and her brother, James, Earl of Wessex

Lady Louise and her younger brother, James, Earl of Wessex, 16, are not expected to carry out royal duties once they have finished their education.

Speaking about her children's future plans, their mother, the Duchess of Edinburgh, said in an interview with The Sunday Times in June 2020, saying: "We try to bring them up with the understanding they are very likely to have to work for a living. Hence we made the decision not to use HRH titles. They have them and can decide to use them from 18, but I think it's highly unlikely."