The Duke of Kent celebrates special family occasion The royal is close to his cousin, the Queen

Celebrations were in order for the Queen's extended family on Tuesday as one member marked a birthday.

The Duchess of Kent, who is married to the monarch's first cousin, Prince Edward, Duke of Kent, turned 89 on 22 February.

Katharine Worsley has largely been retired from public life since 2001, but she is known for her links to the world of music and has performed as a member of several choirs.

READ: The Queen cancels virtual engagements as palace shares update on COVID symptoms

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Duke of Kent's stunning home at Kensington Palace

She taught music at a primary school in East Hull and her experiences inspired her to co-found Future Talent, which helps gifted young musicians from low-income backgrounds flourish.

In 2002, Katharine personally decided not to use the style of Her Royal Highness and since then she has been informally known as Katharine Kent or Katharine, Duchess of Kent.

But the Duchess often joins her husband at formal family events such as Trooping the Colour and the royal weddings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in 2018, and Prince William and Kate Middleton in 2011.

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton will visit Wales on St David's Day

MORE: Duchess of Kent's wedding dress concerns revealed

The Duke and Duchess of Kent's wedding day in 1961

Edward married Katharine on 8 June 1961 at York Minster with the bride wearing a wedding dress designed by John Cavanagh, which was made of 237 yards of French-made diaphanous white silk gauze and featured a 15-foot double train. Katharine's white tulle veil was secured with the Kent Diamond and Pearl Fringe Tiara.

Prince Edward and Katharine have three children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, born in 1962, 1964 and 1970 respectively.

The couple, who split their time living between Wren House Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire, also have ten grandchildren.

MORE: Lady Marina Windsor shares rare family snap to kick off 2022

The couple pictured in 2013

Edward, who is 41st in line to the throne, carries out engagements on behalf of the Queen and is involved with over 140 charitable organisations.

He accompanied Her Majesty at Trooping the Colour in 2021, which was a scaled-down ceremony at Windsor Castle due to the pandemic.

The Duke is also thought to have taken up the Queen's position on the balcony of the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office building. at last year's Remembrance Sunday service in London, when the monarch was forced to pull-out last-minute due to a sprained back.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.