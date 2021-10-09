The Queen celebrates family birthday with touching photo The monarch is close to her first cousins

The Queen shared a touching image to mark one of her cousin's birthdays on Saturday.

The monarch's official Twitter account posted a photo of the Duke of Kent smiling at the camera and wearing military uniform. The caption read: "Wishing His Royal Highness The Duke of Kent a happy birthday today! [balloon emoji]."

Her Majesty is close to Prince Edward, who is her first cousin through their fathers, Prince George, Duke of Kent and King George VI.

The Duke was by the Queen's side at this year's Trooping the Colour parade at Windsor Castle to mark the monarch's official birthday in June.

The royal, who turned 86 on Saturday, was born on 9 October 1935 in London as the eldest child of the late Prince George and Princess Marina of Greece and Denmark. Prince Edward also has two younger siblings, Princess Alexandra, 84, and Prince Michael of Kent, 79.

He has held the title of Duke of Kent since the age of six, after the death of his father in a plane crash in 1942.

The Queen and her cousin, the Duke of Kent

Edward married Katharine Worsley on 8 June 1961 at York Minster, and the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh's daughter, Princess Anne, was given a starring role as a bridesmaid at the nuptials.

The couple have three children, George Windsor, Earl of St Andrews, Lady Helen Taylor and Lord Nicholas Windsor, born in 1962, 1964 and 1970 respectively.

Edward and Katharine split their time living between Wren House Kensington Palace and Oxfordshire.

The Duke, who is 41st in line to the throne, carries out engagements on behalf of the Queen and is involved with over 140 charitable organisations.

