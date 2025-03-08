Crown Princess Mette-Marit resurfaces following health update

On Thursday, the Norwegian Palace released a health update on Crown Princess Mette-Marit, saying that her pulmonary fibrosis had progressed.

On Friday, the Norwegian royal appeared to be in good spirits as she resurfaced following the news. The 51-year-old was seen alongside her husband, Crown Prince Haakon at the Nordic World Ski Championships. The royal couple were joined by Sweden's Crown Princess Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, alongside the couple's two children, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar.

WATCH: Crown Princess Mette-Marit resurfaces days after health update

In a clip shared by the Norwegian Palace, Mette-Marit was seen getting excited and emotional as she cheered on the competitors. A caption on the post read: "Good atmosphere in Granåsen!"

Meanwhile, the Swedish Palace shared a picture of the royals all together. Mette-Marit and Haakon both wore orange duffel coats in the colder weather, while Victoria stunned in a blue coat. Daniel wore a similar outfit, just in green, while the two children wore black coats.

© Getty Images Mette-Marit joined her husband at the Nordic World Ski Championships

The Palace enthused: "Ready for a weekend in Trondheim! Welcome to Trondheim and the Ski World Championships!" alongside a gold medal emoji. The post also contained the Norwegian and Swedish flags.

Fans were thrilled with the pictures, with one penning: "What a wonderful picture. It embodies the close relationship the kings in Sweden and Norway have with both nature and the people."

The Norwegian and Swedish royal families teamed up View post on Instagram

A second added: "A nice friendship, and the little charming Oscar," while a third wrote: "True friendship is the most beautiful thing. Wish you nice days together."

The statement on Mette-Marit's health read: "The Crown Princess has daily symptoms and ailments that affect her ability to perform her duties. The Crown Princess needs more rest, and her daily routine changes more quickly than before. This means that changes to her official schedule may occur more frequently, and at shorter notice than we are used to.

© Getty The royal has pulmonary fibrosis

"The Crown Princess has a strong desire to continue working, and therefore we will organize her official program in the future in the best possible way so that her health and work can be combined."

Before the statement, the royal was last seen publicly the day before as she visited a children's ward at Ulleval Hospital.

© BERG-RUSTEN/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Mette-Marit met with hospital clowns at Ulleval Hospital in Oslo on Wednesday

When her diagnosis was first confirmed in 2018, Mette-Marit opened up about her condition, sharing: "For a number of years, I have had health challenges on a regular basis, and now we know more about what these are.

"Although such a diagnosis will limit my life at times, I'm glad that the disease has been discovered so early. My goal is still to work and participate in the official programme as much as possible."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB