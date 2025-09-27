Princess Kate leads celebrations as England wins Women's Rugby World Cup

The Prince and Princess of Wales have led the celebrations for England’s Red Roses, who won the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup with a dominant performance against Canada. "Congratulations to @RedRosesRugby, the new Women’s Rugby World Cup Champions! Well done to Canada – you had an outstanding tournament. Both teams should be so proud!" read the message from William and Kate; Canada is a member of the Commonwealth.

Britain's Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer also sent his congratulations, writing: "You have shown the very best of England and inspired a generation." Mr Starmer exchanged rugby jerseys on Friday with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, when the pair met for bilateral talks at the Global Progress Action summit. Mr Carney posted a message of support for the defeated Canadian squad, writing: "On behalf of a proud nation, massive congratulations to Team Canada for an incredible run in the Rugby World Cup."

The Red Roses won 33-13 with five tries that helped them to clinch the title. It is the third time they have won the World Cup after finding themselves in the final eight times. In the 2021 tournament, which was held in 2022, they came second, losing to New Zealand. The Red Roses were ranked number one in the world before the 2025 tournament, having won 32 games in a row.

In July England's soccer team the Lionesses won the 2025 Uefa European Championship beating Spain on penalties to win back-to-back titles. The Lionesses also congratulated the rugby team with an online message that read: "Champions of the world and a true inspiration! You’re all incredible, @RedRosesRugby!".

The game took place at the legendary Twickenham Stadium in London, but Kate was not in attendance despite being the patron of the Rugby Football Union, Hours before the game she released a message for the team, through her and Prince William's social media pages, to express her support with a picture of her posing alongside star players Megan Jones, Ellie Kildunne and Jess Breach, with the Princess wearing a red cowboy hat with a tiara embroidered across the front.

King Charles and Queen Camilla also shared a message of support to both teams, writing: "What a remarkable achievement for both teams to have reached this pinnacle of the sport. I know that supporters on both sides of the Atlantic will be cheering with equal and tremendous pride." He concluded the message: "May the best team win, and may you both play with the spirit of sportsmanship, determination and true grit that makes rugby such a wonderful game to watch. Whatever the result, you have already done your countries proud. Good luck to you all. Charles R.

"Both Kate and William are keen sports fans, and royal biographer Robert Jobson previously told HELLO! that he believes the Prince and Princess of Wales have passed down their sporty passions to their children; Prince George often watches Aston Villa and England football matches alongside his father, and Princess Charlotte attended the final of the UEFA Women's Euros, and Wimbledon.

"The Wales family are sport-mad and William and Catherine have clearly passed on their passion to their kids, so we've seen George and Charlotte popping up at major sporting events in a way we've not seen in previous generations of the royal family," said Robert, suggesting we may see Charlotte in particular pick up her mother's patronages when she is older.