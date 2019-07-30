Prince Harry opens up about more children with Meghan Markle This is what the dad-of-one had to say…

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex became first-time parents in May, following the arrival of baby Archie. And while there's no doubt that they are enjoying every second of parenthood, it sounds like Prince Harry has already made up his mind about how many children they will be having – that's if they have any more. While talking to Dr Jane Goodall in the much-anticipated September issue of Vogue, guest edited by Meghan, the royal spoke about his commitment to the environment in a conversation about family planning. Talking about saving the environment, Harry said: "I view it very differently now, without question. But I've always wanted to try and ensure that, even before having a child and hoping to have children..." Jane then interjected: "Not too many!" to which Harry replied: "Two, maximum!"

Harry continued: "But I've always thought, this place is borrowed. And surely, as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation." Both Harry and Meghan are incredibly passionate about saving the environment, which is reflected in the Forces for Change September issue for the iconic fashion bible. Meghan handpicked 15 influential women who have worked to make a difference, including Dr Jane, teenage climate change protester Greta Thunberg, and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

While Harry and Meghan have chosen to keep Archie out of the public eye for now, their baby son has made a few appearances with his parents, most recently at a charity polo match at the beginning of July. Meghan was pictured holding Archie as she watched Harry compete in the game. The pair were also joined by the Duchess of Cambridge, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who were there to support Prince William – who too was playing in the match.

Meghan spoke about Archie's anticipated arrival in the editor's letter of the September issue of Vogue. Writing about her secret work on the project, all the while awaiting the arrival of her first child on 6 May, she said: "I was about five months pregnant when this process began, and by the time you hold this issue in your hands, my husband and I will be holding our three-month-old baby boy in ours."

