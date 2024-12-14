Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's sculpted Barbie dress evokes 'femininity and kindness'
Meghan in three pink outfits© Getty

Meghan Markle's beautiful Barbie moment evokes 'femininity and kindness'

Prince Harry's wife wore pink to celebrate special baby news  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
45 minutes ago
Meghan Markle commanded attention in a beautiful soft pink Barbie-style dress this week as she attended the baby shower of her close friend and Soho House's Chief Membership Officer, Samantha Stone. 

The Duchess of Sussex, 43, looked effortlessly elegant in the 'Alice' linen dress from Posse with a square neckline and straight cut. It is a rarity for Prince Harry's wife to wear the light pink hue but it is a shade that carries a deeper meaning and though quiet aesthetically, speaks loudly about Meghan and her sense of style.

"Wearing soft pink makes one come across as caring, nurturing, warm, and supportive," Marina Thomas, image consultant at Mantis tells HELLO!.

"These are very much traits that Meghan would have been wanting to project to the world while she was making an effort to fit in as a senior royal." As the colour expert highlights, Meghan wore soft pink on several occasions during her time as a working royal. 

For example, she was seen in a blush-hued asymmetrical ensemble by Carolina Herrera for Trooping the Colour 2018. 

Harry and Meghan on the palace balcony during Trooping the Colour 2018© Getty
Meghan wore pink to her first Trooping the Colour

The former Suits actress also wore powder pink alongside the late Queen to the Queen's Young Leaders Awards Ceremony at Buckingham Palace in 2018. 

In the Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the mother of two spoke about deliberately wearing neutrals during her time as a senior working royal for fear of being seen as trying to overshadow other royal ladies.

Meghan sitting in blush Prada outfit beside harry and queen elizabeth© Getty
Meghan wore a blush Prada outfit

Marina delves deeper into the symbolism in the soft hue she rarely wears now. "Baby pink represents nurture, compassion, empathetic love and self-care. However, it can also symbolise fragility, neediness and weakness," she explains. "Experiments have found pink to be a tranquilising colour that saps your energy and reduces aggression."

pregnant Meghan in a pale pink dress and blazer© Getty
Meghan visited The National Theatre in 2019 in a pale pink look by Brandon Maxwell

Meghan can be seen as turning a corner in how she tends to stay away from the colour since moving to Montecito in 2020. Though it suits Meghan well, fashion expert and stylist Oriona Robb says that she may steer clear of this hue as "it doesn't carry the same commanding or bold energy as the jewel tones she tends to favour."

Meghan in white holding harry's hand© Getty
Meghan wore a lot of understated colours as a working royal

Oriona continues: "She often chooses colours like navy, emerald or burgundy, which have a certain gravitas and power perfect for someone in the public eye who's often advocating for important causes. Baby pink, while lovely, might not always align with the statement she wants to make, especially in her more formal or professional roles."

woman posing in red dress© Shutterstock
Meghan wore a recycled Carolina Herrera gown in October

Soft pink makes a quieter statement, but can be seen as more indicative of Meghan behind closed doors and the energy she radiates in public. Oriona tells us: "Baby pink can evoke a sense of femininity and kindness, which ties into her public image of empathy and warmth."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex are seen onstage at the Petronio Music Festival during the Duke and Duchess of Sussex Colombia visit on August 18, 2024 in Cali, Colombia. (Photo by Eric Charbonneau/Archewell Foundation via Getty Images)© Getty
Meghan embraced colour and print during her visit to Colombia in August

Though Meghan embraces bright hues these days, she has proved with her recent outing that soft pink garments can be a useful wardrobe staple. 

meghan markle yellow dress with prince harry on nigeria tour © Getty
Meghan wore more eye-catching hues in Nigeria in May

DISCOVER: Meghan Markle shows off sculpted shoulders in cut-out dress in new Netflix series 

Marina concludes: "People will either suit a more ballet or peachy pinks which are yellow-based if they suit warmer colours whereas people who suit cooler colours would suit more of an icy or dusty pink. Baby pink is a great option for if you haven't had your colours done and don't know which shade of pale pink is best for you because it is sure to look great on everyone."

