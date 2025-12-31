Toddler Princess Iman looks so grown up in rare family photo with Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa

As 2025 draws to a close, Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan wished his followers a Happy New Year by sharing a picture-perfect family portrait on Instagram.

Queen Rania's son posed with his wife Princess Rajwa and their nearly 17-month-old daughter Princess Iman, who was proudly standing gazing off into the distance, looking all grown up.

"From Rajwa, our little Iman, and myself, we wish you a happy New Year filled with serenity and peace," Hussein wrote.

Iman – who was born in August 2024, making her Queen Rania and King Abdullah's first grandchild, and who was named after her paternal aunt Princess Iman – looked particularly sweet in a T-shirt and tutu skirt, and a pair of shoes featuring dainty bows.

Growing up fast

Hussein and his mother Rania occasionally share photos of the little girl on social media. Prior to his holiday greeting, the proud dad hadn't posted a picture of Iman since March when he uploaded two separate photos showing Iman with her grandmother Rania and her mum Rajwa.

"To my beloved mother and my loving wife, your presence fills our lives with joy, and your love is the true meaning of giving. Happy Mother's Day," he wrote.

Hussein also announced his daughter's arrival back in 2024, sharing a photo of his father King Abdullah holding the newborn.

At the time, Hussein and Rajwa shared their happiness with our sister publication, HELLO! Arabia, saying: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world." Iman's name means 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic.

Jordanian holiday card

Royal fans caught a glimpse of the adorable grown-up toddler in Queen Rania's annual holiday card, which was released earlier this month and showed the whole family walking in the garden of their royal residence, Al-Maquar, in Amman, Jordan.

Iman took centre stage, cradled in the arms of her grandmother Rania, while King Abdullah carried his and Rania's second grandchild, ten-month-old Amina, who was born to Princess Iman and her husband Jameel Thermiotis in February this year.

Queen Rania shared this holiday card of her family earlier in December

The three generations of the Jordanian royal family were impeccably dressed and coordinated in elegant shades of pale blue and sage green outfits.

Hussein and Rajwa's spectacular royal wedding

Future king Hussein married Saudi-born architect Rajwa in June 2023 at Zahran Palace, with monarchies from all over the world in attendance.

© Getty Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein tied the knot in June 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the 140 guests, as were Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. Kate's parents, Carole and Michael Middleton, and her younger sister Pippa, and her husband James Matthews, were also invited.

However, a larger wedding reception took place at Al Husseiniya Palace, with over 1,700 guests invited to that part. Performances were held by local and regional singers, as well as a choir, Jordanian bands, the national orchestra and folk dance troupes. The reception concluded with the traditional cutting of the wedding cake.