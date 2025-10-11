King Charles' major milestone that's branded 'a new era' 3 years after Queen Elizabeth II's death

His Majesty King Charles III ascended to the throne in September 2022, and since then he's made swathes of changes to his royal residences, determined to put his own stamp on his reign. Now, the monarch is set for a new first at the end of the year when passports will feature his personal coat of arms, replacing that of Queen Elizabeth II.

As well as the new emblem, the passports issued from December will be updated to include images of natural landscapes from across the four nations – Ben Nevis, the Lake District, Three Cliffs Bay and the Giant’s Causeway. There are also increased security measures, like holographic and translucent features, and the Home Office have claimed it will be the "most secure passport ever produced". These new features will make passports "even harder to forge or tamper with," they have said.

The King's coat of arms will be on the front of all new passports from December, the Home Office has announced.

Migration and citizenship minister Mike Tapp has said: "The introduction of His Majesty's arms, iconic landscapes, and enhanced security features marks a new era in the history of the British passport. It also demonstrates our commitment to outstanding public service – celebrating British heritage while ensuring our passports remain among the most secure and trusted in the world for years to come."

In 2023, passports were updated to include Charles in the intro, but they still feature Her Majesty's coat of arms

The changes between the coats of arms are very subtle and you'll have to look closely to spot the differences like the size of the lion's mane or the slightly different crown. But, nonetheless, this is a big step for His Majesty who was an heir for a whopping 70 years.

The King has also granted the Queen Consort a new coat of arms

Although many will be excited to get their hands on one of these new passports, come December, the Home Office has reminded everyone that one's with Queen Elizabeth II's coat of arms remain valid until the expiry date listed inside the passport.

Does King Charles have a passport?

Charles doesn't need a passport to travel around the world

No, he would have given that up when he became monarch because passports are issued in the name of His Majesty. However, even he is forced to go through an identity check every time he flies in and out of Britain, giving his full name, age, address, nationality, gender and place of birth to immigration officials.

Travelling without a passport is not the only above-the-law privilege afforded to His Majesty. As part of the 'royal prerogative' – powers and rights the sovereign alone possesses - the King is the only person in the UK who can drive without a license!