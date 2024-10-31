Princess Madeleine of Sweden shares incredible photo of Halloween fancy dress costumes

Princess Madeleine of Sweden thrilled fans on Thursday when she shared a glimpse of her family's incredible Halloween fancy dress costumes.

In what has become a tradition of sorts, the mother-of-three uploaded a snapshot to Instagram which showed her two daughters Princess Adrienne, six, and Princess Leonore, ten, rocking spectacular outfits.

Her eldest daughter Princess Leonore donned a ghoulish ghost costume complete with dramatic eye makeup and fake blood, while youngest Princess Adrienne appeared to dress up as a fairytale character in a gingham red dress and a matching red bow in her hair.

The sibling duo appeared in their element as they struck a dramatic pose for their mother while standing in front of a large tree.

Captioning the snap, Princess Madeleine, 42, wrote: "It's a spooky Halloween this year!"

Royal fans and friends flocked to the comments section with messages of praise. "Adorably spooky! Happy Halloween!" wrote one, while a second chimed in: "Awww such sweethearts. Happy Halloween," and a third added: "Happy Halloween. They look adorable."

Aside from Adrienne and Leonore, Princess Madeleine and her husband Christopher O'Neill are also doting parents to a son called Prince Nicolas.

It's been a period of great for the European family, with Madeleine and Christoper recently relocating back to Stockholm after spending the past six years in sunny Florida.

The princess and her family had originally planned to move back to Sweden last summer but their relocation was delayed to give the family more time to prepare.

According to reports, Madeleine and financier husband Christopher sold their seven-bedroom US mansion for nearly $7 million ahead of their relocation.

A huge change

In 2019, it was announced that the king had rescinded the royal status of Madeleine's three children, as well as her brother Prince Carl Philip's sons. The move came about in an effort to more strictly associate Swedish royalty with the office of the head of state.

The six grandchildren are no longer styled His/Her Royal Highness (HRH) but they have retained their princely titles.

At the time, Madeleine commented on her father's decision, saying: "This change has been planned for a long time. Chris and I think it is good that our children now have a greater opportunity to shape their own lives as individuals in the future."