David Armstrong-Jones proves romance with Isabelle de La Bruyere is going strong in new date night photos
David Armstrong-Jones proves romance with Isabelle de La Bruyere is going strong in new date night photos

David Armstrong-Jones proves romance with Isabelle de La Bruyere is going strong in new date night photos

Princess Margaret's son, the 2nd Earl of Snowdon, has quietly been dating the art advisor and consultant since last summer

Isabelle and David had a glamorous night out© Getty
Danielle Stacey
Danielle StaceyOnline Royal Correspondent - London
2 minutes ago
Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, enjoyed a glitzy date night with his partner, Isabelle de La Bruyère, at the inaugural amfAR gala in London last Friday. The pair were pictured attending the bash at the newly opened Chancery Rosewood in Mayfair alongside their friend and cake designer, Reem Abu Samra.

While the Earl of Snowdon, 63, donned a black tuxedo for the soiree, art advisor and consultant Isabelle, 54, wowed in a gold lamé dress with a matching bag and high heels for the fundraiser. The gala raised $2.1 million in support of amfAR's biomedical research and advocacy programs, and included performances by Grace Jones and Jess Glynne. The outing is the latest for the couple who began dating last summer. The pair also made public appearances at the Chelsea Flower Show in May and Royal Ascot in June.

Isabelle Chopin De La Bruyere, David Linley and Reem Abu Samra attend amfAR London 2025 at The Chancery Rosewood © Getty
Isabelle, David and their friend, Reem Abu Samfra (right) at the fundraising gala

David is the honorary chairman of auction house Christie's, where Isabelle once worked as a client advisory and international senior director for the chairman's office across the Middle East. Since September 2023, she has served as CEO of the Opera Art Gallery. David is also vice president of The King's Foundation charity, and often deputises for his cousin Charles. Alongside his charity work, David is the founder of furniture company David Linley Furniture Ltd, which is now known simply as LINLEY.

Isabelle Chopin De La Bruyere wears a pastel geometric shawl and flowing skirt stands with David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon wearing a navy suit at Chelsea Flower Show 2025.© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I
The couple at the Chelsea Flower Show
David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Isabella de la Brigadiere© Getty Images
The pair joined the royals at Royal Ascot

The Earl has two children from his former marriage to Serena Stanhope – Charles Armstrong-Jones, 26 and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 23. David and Serena separated after 26 years together in 2020.

Artistic family

David's passion for the arts and the textile industries has been passed down from his parents – his mother, Princess Margaret, who had artistic interests, particularly in music and ballet, and his father, Antony Armstrong-Jones, who was a renowned photographer.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones wearing pink outfit to coronation© Getty Images
Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones with her father at the coronation

His son, Charles, is a musician, while his daughter, Lady Margarita, moved to Paris in 2022 to study jewellery design, wax carving and stone setting at the prestigious Haute École de Joaillerie. The Earl's younger sister, Lady Sarah Chatto, 61, is also a painter who has been exhibiting her work at The Redfern Gallery since 1995.

