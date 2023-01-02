Lena and Mia Tindall look adorable in matching headbands and shoes for day at the races

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Lena and Mia Tindall looked adorable in their matching shoes and headbands on Sunday as they attended the Cheltenham New Year's Day races alongside their parents, Zara and Mike.

Mia looked stylish in a cream coat and boots with her glitter Aspinal of London crossbody bag

Mia, eight, looked super smart in her cream coat, teamed with a dress, thick black tights and a pair of walking boots. As for her accessories, she wore a navy blue headband and an Aspinal of London Glitter Micro Lottie bag.

Mia was spotted at one point holding her mother's handbag bag for her, as well as her own gorgeous glitter arm candy. Her crossbody featured a leather-plaited silver chain, with a letterbox-style closure and the prettiest glitter finish, which is a new addition to the Aspinal of London collection.



Micro Lottie Bag in Blue Glitter, £475, Aspinal of London

Zara and Mike's youngest daughter, Lena, twinned with her older sister with a pair of brown boots and a similar headband. The four-year-old wore a red longline coat with a pair of leggings, and her blonde hair was styled in a cute plait.

Lena kept mum Zara entertained as she climbed the fence and pulled funny faces

Both sisters looked adorable in their matching outfits, following suit of their mother, who also opted for a longline coat, looking stunning in the navy piece which cinched at the waist with a belt. Zara rounded off the elegant look with a purple hat and matching Aspinal of London bag.

Zara looked so chic in her navy longline coat teamed with black boots and purple accessories

Lena was spotted making Zara laugh as she climbed on the barriers and made funny faces as the family enjoyed the day at the races - and it was the first time the Tindall's had been publicly seen since their appearance on Christmas day.

