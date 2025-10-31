20 Facts about Princess Leonor to celebrate the future Queen's 20th birthday

Princess Leonor is 20! When the Princess of Asturias one day ascends the throne, she will be Spain’s first queen regnant since Queen Isabella II in the 19th century. Back on her 18th birthday, King Felipe and Queen Letizia’s elder daughter swore an oath to the Spanish constitution, declaring that from that day, she owed herself "to all Spaniards, whom I will serve at all times with respect and loyalty."

She added, “There is no greater pride. On this important day - which I will always remember with emotion - I ask you to trust me, as I have placed all my trust in our future, in the future of Spain.”

To celebrate the future Queen turning 20 on October 31, 2025, here are 20 facts about Princess Leonor of Spain.

© Getty Images Leonor turned 20 on October 31, 2025 1. Leonor holds the title of Princess of Asturias, as well as the titles of Princess of Girona and Princess of Viana and Duchess of Montblanc, Countess of Cervera and Lady of Balaguer.



© Getty Images Leonor is the King and Queen's first child 2 Leonor was born on October 31, 2005 in Madrid, making King Felipe and Queen Letizia, who married in May 2004, first-time parents. "It's the most beautiful thing that can happen to anyone in life," Felipe said following the birth of his first child, via UPI. "Seeing your child being born is just amazing. We are radiantly happy."

© Corbis via Getty Images Leonor pictured with her parents in December of 2005 3 According to Royal Central, Felipe explained that they chose the name Leonor because "it has many historical ties" and they "liked it." In an interview after leaving the hospital, Letizia shared (via Royal Central): "On the list of girl names was Leonor because [Felipe] liked it a lot; it was very exciting for him, and I loved it."



© AFP via Getty Images Leonor was christened months after her arrival 4 The Princess, whose paternal grandparents, King Juan Carlos I and Queen Sofía of Spain, are her godparents, was christened at the Royal Palace on January 14, 2006.



© Spanish Royal Household via Gett Leonor became a big sister in April of 2007 5. The Princess of Asturias stepped into her new role as big sister in 2007, when Letizia and Felipe welcomed their second child, Infanta Sofia. At the 2025 Princess of Asturias Awards, Leonor remarked that “sister accomplices are our great allies and travel companions.”

© Getty Images Felipe ascended the throne in 2014 6. Princess Leonor became first in line to the Spanish throne on June 19, 2014, the day her father Felipe was proclaimed the King of Spain, following his father King Juan Carlos I’s abdication.

© POOL/AFP via Getty Images,JUAN MEDINA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images The Princess received the Order of the Golden Fleece on her dad's 50th birthday 7. When Leonor was 12 years old, her father presented her with the Order of the Golden Fleece. "Today, Leonor, you are taking a very important and symbolic step towards your future role, which began on 19 June 2014, when, by constitutional rights, you were named the Princess of Asturias and given other titles that traditionally belong to the heir to the Spanish throne,” the King told his firstborn. He continued: "I know it may seem like you have lots of challenges and responsibilities to face, all important and difficult, but know that you have the support of many people who want the best for Spain, for the Crown and for you. Your family will always be at your side, especially your mother and Sofia, who will be with you, supporting you, as will your grandparents and of course, myself. Know that you have my complete trust and that I feel so immensely proud to have presented this Order of the Golden Fleece to you this morning."

© Getty Images,Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images 8. Princess Leonor delivered her first official speech on her 13th birthday in 2018 at an event marking the 40th anniversary of Spain’s Constitution. The young royal read out the first of the 169 articles of Spain's Carta Magna as her father proudly looked on.

© Getty Images The Princess was 13 when she presided over the Princess of Asturias Awards for the first time 9. Leonor presided over the Princess of Asturias Awards for the first time in 2019. At the ceremony, Leonor remarked that it was a "very important day" in her life. She said in her speech: "In my house, the words Spain and Asturias are always united with the same force with which history has united them. That's how I feel it in my heart and that today is a very important day in my life that I have looked forward to."

© Getty Images The royal undertook her first solo engagement in 2021 10. At 15 years old, the future Queen carried out her first solo engagement on March 24, 2021, visiting the Cervantes Institute as part of its 30th anniversary celebrations. In the Caja de las Letras, Leonor deposited a copy of the Spanish Constitution that she read during her first public speech, as well as a copy of Don Quixote, which she and her sister read during the Covid-19 pandemic.

© Getty Images The Princess studied in the UK for two years 11. In 2021, Leonor left home to begin her studies at UWC Atlantic in Wales.

© Spanish Royal Household via Gett The King, Queen and Sofia attended Leonor's graduation ceremony 12. The Princess graduated from UWC Atlantic in 2023. Leonor’s proud parents and sister were on hand for her big day. As she made her way to the stage, a teacher said: "Leonor, your love of meaningful conversations knows no bounds. Your unwavering passion for learning, understanding people, and exploring diverse perspectives has truly enriched your UWC experience. We will miss your humor."

© Spanish Royal Household via Gett The Princess started her military training in 2023 13. After obtaining her International Baccalaureate diploma, Leonor began her three-year military training. In a press release, Casa de S.M. el Rey shared that Letizia and Felipe considered Leonor’s training “very convenient and valuable: it reinforces the capacities of service and delivery, and facilitates the representation tasks that she must assume, as Heir to the Crown of Spain, in accordance with the provisions of Title II of the Constitution.”

© Getty Images Leonor's parents and sister dropped her off at the academy 14. The Princess arrived at the General Military Academy in Zaragoza on August 17, 2023 to begin her first year of military training. After her first year, the Princess confessed that she arrived at the General Military Academy "with enthusiasm and a great desire to learn and get to know both my classmates and the other classes with whom I have shared this year." "I can tell you that what I have experienced here far exceeds what I thought ten months ago," she added. "In Zaragoza, in Aragon, I have felt at home, welcomed and accompanied in a land that will always be part of my life. There are only five weeks left until I leave, so I can receive my ensign’s office, and I’m already starting to miss you!"

© Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor pictured on her 18th birthday 15. The Princess swore an oath to the Spanish constitution in front of the Cortes Generales on her 18th birthday in 2023. "I swear to faithfully carry out my duties, to uphold and ensure that the Constitution and the laws are upheld, to respect the rights of citizens and the Autonomous Communities, as well as loyalty to the King," she said. That day, Leonor was also presented with the Collar de la Real y Distinguida Orden Española de Carlos III (The Royal and Distinguished Spanish Order of Charles III).

© Corbis via Getty Images The Spanish Princess paid a solo visit to Portugal in 2024 16. Leonor undertook her first solo official trip abroad to Portugal in July of 2024. In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain noted that "the choice of Portugal as the destination for Her Royal Highness the Princess of Asturias' first official trip abroad reflects and strengthens the bonds of fraternity and close ties that unite the two countries."

© 2024 Getty Images Leonor wrote that she was joining the Naval Military School with great enthusiasm 17. Leonor started her second year of military training in August 2024 at the Naval Military Academy of Marín.

© WireImage Leonor bid farewell to her mom and dad on January 11, 2025 in Cadiz, Spain 18. Her naval training continued on the Training Ship Juan Sebastián de Elcano in January 2025. Reflecting on her training in July of 2025, Leonor said: "Time has passed very quickly, as the intense months in Marín have been followed by the training cruise on the training ship and the weeks on the frigate. But whether in Marín or at sea, I feel that this year in the Navy has served to strengthen the values of honor, valor, discipline, and loyalty that define our Naval Military Academy."

© Europa Press via Getty Images Leonor received the title of 'Adopted Daughter of Marín' 19. The Princess made history in July 2025 becoming the first "Adopted Daughter of Marín.' Her father was awarded the title of "Adopted Son of Marín" in 1986 during his training at the Naval Academy.