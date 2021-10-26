Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's cute Halloween costume for Archie The Sussexes have been known to get into the holiday spirit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have attended Halloween parties in the past and the couple even once hinted about having an adorable costume for their eldest child, Archie.

Back in 2019, when Prince Harry and Meghan were still using their Sussex Royal Instagram account, they shared a photo taken from their royal tour of New Zealand from the year before and wrote: "Happy Halloween! 'Wishing you all a safe and fun Halloween from our family (and our little pumpkin) to yours!'"

The Sussexes celebrated their first Halloween with their "little pumpkin" Archie, who would have been around five months old at the time. How sweet it would have been to see a family photo!

READ: Royal teenagers! 14 best photos of princes and princesses in their younger years

Loading the player...

WATCH: Archie has fun on the beach with Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan also welcomed their second child, Lilibet, in June, and we wonder if they'll be getting into the holiday spirit this year with some cute family costumes?

Back when the couple first began dating in 2016, they are said to have enjoyed a Halloween party at Soho House in Toronto. According to royal biography, Finding Freedom, the pair both wore Venetian-style masks to disguise their true identities from other partygoers.

MORE: All the best ever celebrity Halloween costumes

MORE: Prince William and Kate Middleton's holiday guest revealed

Harry and Meghan shared this photo on Instagram for Halloween 2019

At the time, Meghan also posted a photo of herself holding a huge pumpkin to her personal Instagram account, and Harry was rumoured to be the person behind the camera.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex no longer use their Sussex Royal Instagram account following their decision to step back as senior royals in March 2020.

Harry and Meghan now reside in Montecito, Santa Barbara, with two-year-old Archie and four-month-old Lilibet.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.